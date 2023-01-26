ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

The Hornets head to Milwaukee on Tuesday to take on the Bucks. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently 33-17 on the season, good for the third-best record record in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 15-36 on the season, good for 14th-best record in the Eastern Conference. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Last Minute LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report Update

The LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls face off in a game that's sneakily very important for the Clippers. While it's still only January, the Clippers have a grueling stretch after this game and that's why it's so important. Fortunately for the Clippers, they had both some players upgraded and downgraded...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Scottie Barnes Earns Invite as Lone Raptors At Rising Stars Game

Scottie Barnes will be heading to Salt Lake next month to partake in some All-Star Weekend festivities. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward was selected to participate in the NBA's Rising Stars Game, the league announced Tuesday. He'll be the only member of the team to earn the invite as rookie second-round pick Christian Koloko was not selected to participate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston

The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: No LeBron James, No Anthony Davis, No Hope For LA In Brooklyn Blowout

Your depleted Los Angeles Lakers did what they could tonight, but ultimately they were felled by a healthier, deeper Brooklyn Nets team which absolutely punished them beyond the arc tonight at the Barclays Center. LA -- missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves -- was no match for a Nets team that, even without Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren, proved much better at getting buckets. Brooklyn won big late, 121-104.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Warriors Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s Half

Despite a furious comeback effort Oklahoma City couldn’t overcome a 21-point first quarter deficit. The Thunder ran out of gas late in the fourth quarter, dropping a home game to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. The Thunder outscored the Warriors in three-out-of-four quarters, but Golden State’s 38-point opening frame...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?

At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Trading for Trey Lance Seems Unlikely

NASHVILLE – It’s not really a proper offseason until an anonymous NFL executive speculates on a team's quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans can check that box off the list now. The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday quoted one unnamed suit as saying, “I think (San Francisco) will trade...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Deals for 2023 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday morning. They brought back plenty of familiar faces. Here's a list of the players they signed:. Tight End Nick Bowers. Quarterback Jake Browning. Defensive End Owen Carney. Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran. Safety Yusef Corker. Defensive Tackle Domenique...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft

With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly

For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears

The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Saints Draft Picks After Sean Payton Trade

After trading Sean Payton to the Broncos, what does the future look like for the Saints and their draft picks? Here's what the outlook is for the next two years, with some potential additions coming to the upcoming draft. 2023 Draft Picks. Round 1 (from Broncos via Dolphins and 49ers),...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy