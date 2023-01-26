Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview
The Hornets head to Milwaukee on Tuesday to take on the Bucks. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently 33-17 on the season, good for the third-best record record in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 15-36 on the season, good for 14th-best record in the Eastern Conference. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Last Minute LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report Update
The LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls face off in a game that's sneakily very important for the Clippers. While it's still only January, the Clippers have a grueling stretch after this game and that's why it's so important. Fortunately for the Clippers, they had both some players upgraded and downgraded...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Scottie Barnes Earns Invite as Lone Raptors At Rising Stars Game
Scottie Barnes will be heading to Salt Lake next month to partake in some All-Star Weekend festivities. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward was selected to participate in the NBA's Rising Stars Game, the league announced Tuesday. He'll be the only member of the team to earn the invite as rookie second-round pick Christian Koloko was not selected to participate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Betting Big On Los Angeles To Bounce Back Against New York
Tonight, in another early East Coast game (4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT), your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to nab their first win in game three of a five-game road trip, against a solid New York Knicks club. LA is looking to bounce back from a 121-104...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: No LeBron James, No Anthony Davis, No Hope For LA In Brooklyn Blowout
Your depleted Los Angeles Lakers did what they could tonight, but ultimately they were felled by a healthier, deeper Brooklyn Nets team which absolutely punished them beyond the arc tonight at the Barclays Center. LA -- missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves -- was no match for a Nets team that, even without Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren, proved much better at getting buckets. Brooklyn won big late, 121-104.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Warriors Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s Half
Despite a furious comeback effort Oklahoma City couldn’t overcome a 21-point first quarter deficit. The Thunder ran out of gas late in the fourth quarter, dropping a home game to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. The Thunder outscored the Warriors in three-out-of-four quarters, but Golden State’s 38-point opening frame...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Remain Game-Time Decisions Against Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a little over an hour away from tip off for Tuesday night's showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. To read our All Lakers expert predictions on Tuesday's matchup, click here. The biggest news for Laker fans right now is the status...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Trading for Trey Lance Seems Unlikely
NASHVILLE – It’s not really a proper offseason until an anonymous NFL executive speculates on a team's quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans can check that box off the list now. The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday quoted one unnamed suit as saying, “I think (San Francisco) will trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Three Brooklyn Trades LA Could Pursue, For The Present And Future
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the Barclays Center. Like we always do here at All Lakers, ahead of tonight's game, we're matching up the Nets and Lakers for a few trades the teams could consider ahead of the deadline. Let's jump right in:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Deals for 2023 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday morning. They brought back plenty of familiar faces. Here's a list of the players they signed:. Tight End Nick Bowers. Quarterback Jake Browning. Defensive End Owen Carney. Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran. Safety Yusef Corker. Defensive Tackle Domenique...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly
For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Ashton Sanders Expects to Make More Strides This Spring
Editor’s Note: This is Part 11 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears
The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Saints Draft Picks After Sean Payton Trade
After trading Sean Payton to the Broncos, what does the future look like for the Saints and their draft picks? Here's what the outlook is for the next two years, with some potential additions coming to the upcoming draft. 2023 Draft Picks. Round 1 (from Broncos via Dolphins and 49ers),...
