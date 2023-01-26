MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have boots on the ground here in Mobile, Alabama to see if they can find their next star during the 2023 Senior Bowl. The Steelers have had some great luck with the Senior Bowl in recent years, finding their first pick in the last three NFL Drafts in Mobile. With their eyes set on certain positions this offseason, they could have an opportunity to continue that streak with some of the draft's best talent.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO