atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was one of the better units in the league for the second straight season, and Micah Parsons is of course the central reason for that. The Cowboys had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (20.1), and their pass rush was a big reason why. Despite a lull in sacks towards the end of the season, Dallas still managed 54 (ranking fourth).
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Start Senior Bowl Scouting

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have boots on the ground here in Mobile, Alabama to see if they can find their next star during the 2023 Senior Bowl. The Steelers have had some great luck with the Senior Bowl in recent years, finding their first pick in the last three NFL Drafts in Mobile. With their eyes set on certain positions this offseason, they could have an opportunity to continue that streak with some of the draft's best talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports

In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:. Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA. An update on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Angels Star Trout Spotted At Eagles and 49ers NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

