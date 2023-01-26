Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?
The Dallas Cowboys' defense was one of the better units in the league for the second straight season, and Micah Parsons is of course the central reason for that. The Cowboys had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (20.1), and their pass rush was a big reason why. Despite a lull in sacks towards the end of the season, Dallas still managed 54 (ranking fourth).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Start Senior Bowl Scouting
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have boots on the ground here in Mobile, Alabama to see if they can find their next star during the 2023 Senior Bowl. The Steelers have had some great luck with the Senior Bowl in recent years, finding their first pick in the last three NFL Drafts in Mobile. With their eyes set on certain positions this offseason, they could have an opportunity to continue that streak with some of the draft's best talent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports
In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:. Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA. An update on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels Star Trout Spotted At Eagles and 49ers NFC Championship Game
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal...
Comments / 0