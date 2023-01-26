Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s first budget plan calls for big spending on housing, education and behavioral health
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to spend $1 billion in the next two years to preserve and build more affordable housing, funnel more than $9 billion to public schools and devote millions to increase staffing at the Oregon State Hospital, under a $116.5 billion proposed spending plan released on Tuesday.
Weekday Wrap: Lawmakers debate the future of Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers
Is Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers actually working?. Oregon lawmakers created the agricultural workforce housing credit in 1989 to help offset the cost of building housing for agricultural workers. Today, lawmakers are debating whether to extend the credit, allowing housing developers to claim credit for projects completed before January 2030. Outside Salem, advocates and providers of agricultural workforce housing disagree on a fundamental premise: whether the tax credit even works. Agricultural employers who provide housing say the credit does not work for them because it requires up-front money that farms may not have. Community-based housing developers say it works just fine. (Shannon Sollitt/Salem Statesman Journal)
Bills to make naloxone more accessible seek to slow opioid fatalities in Oregon
State Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, said that while working as a critical care doctor she’s given the order thousands of times for naloxone to be administered to unresponsive patients. Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses. As overdoses surge in Oregon, Dexter told The Lund Report she envisions a...
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute
An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
Advocates for summer programming for Oregon kids again try asking the Legislature for funds
In each of the last few years, supporters of afterschool and summer learning programs have seen a familiar pattern: they show up in Salem to push for money; legislators listen and eventually agree to put money into summer programs. It leaves school and community leaders grateful for the money but scrambling to put classes and activities together before school lets out in June.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
Washington state lawmakers promise bipartisan action to boost housing supply
Legislators in Olympia are considering a host of bills to address the housing crisis, and Tuesday, members from both parties announced they’re finding common ground. A group of lawmakers highlighted a suite of policy proposals, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, that would make regulatory and construction changes aimed at boosting the supply of homes across Washington.
ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School
Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions
Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
