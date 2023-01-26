On the eve of National Signing Day, Ole Miss has already begun unwrapping its presents. The Rebels pulled in a commitment form three-star edge Chamberlain Campbell on Tuesday, one day before he will sign with Ole Miss. Campbell is rated as the nation's No. 63 edge and the No. 109 player from the state of Florida's talented 2023 class. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, comimng in as the country's No. 85 edge and the No. 128 player from Florida.

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO