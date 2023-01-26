Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss football welcomes 20 mid-year signees to campus
With spring football just a few months away, the Ole Miss football program has added a new infusion of talent to the roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus. The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers. The latest D1 transfers include...
Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 7 In NCBWA Preseason Top-35 Poll
DALLAS, Texas – (wire reports) The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their 2023 Preseason Poll Tuesday afternoon, and the Ole Miss Rebels were ranked No. 7 by the group. This is the third time this preseason that the reigning National Champions have been picked in the top-10, being...
Rebels get BOOM on the eve of National Signing Day with commitment of Chamberlain Campbell
On the eve of National Signing Day, Ole Miss has already begun unwrapping its presents. The Rebels pulled in a commitment form three-star edge Chamberlain Campbell on Tuesday, one day before he will sign with Ole Miss. Campbell is rated as the nation's No. 63 edge and the No. 109 player from the state of Florida's talented 2023 class. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, comimng in as the country's No. 85 edge and the No. 128 player from Florida.
Davison Igbinosun transfer: Ohio State landing Ole Miss CB, portal's No. 1 available, seen by media as big win
Ohio State football struck gold in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday when the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American for the Rebels after racking up 37 total tackles and five pass breakups across 13 games (10 starts). He was ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal and chose the Buckeyes over interest from Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee, among others.
Daeshun Ruffin steps away from Ole Miss basketball to focus on mental, physical health
Ole Miss sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin has decided to step away from the Ole Miss men's basketball team to focus on his mental and physical health, according to statement from him released by the Ole Miss Athletics Department. The statement reads:. "I want to begin by saying that I love...
Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss
With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
Ole Miss overpowered by Kentucky in second half, falling 75-66
For almost 30 minutes, the Rebels held their own with the Kentucky thanks to Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell, but then Kentucky proved to be too much to handle down the stretch and eventually left the SJB Pavilion with a 75-66 win. Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen...
Calvin Harris is back at his natural position, behind the plate in 2023
Last year's Ole Miss Rebels had not one, but two talented catchers on their roster in Hayden Dunhurst and Calvin Harris. Although Dunhurst was the go-to behind the plate, Harris still provided value both at the plate and in the outfield when called upon. Now, with Dunhurst in the Kansas...
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0