Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football welcomes 20 mid-year signees to campus

With spring football just a few months away, the Ole Miss football program has added a new infusion of talent to the roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus. The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers. The latest D1 transfers include...
Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 7 In NCBWA Preseason Top-35 Poll

DALLAS, Texas – (wire reports) The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their 2023 Preseason Poll Tuesday afternoon, and the Ole Miss Rebels were ranked No. 7 by the group. This is the third time this preseason that the reigning National Champions have been picked in the top-10, being...
Rebels get BOOM on the eve of National Signing Day with commitment of Chamberlain Campbell

On the eve of National Signing Day, Ole Miss has already begun unwrapping its presents. The Rebels pulled in a commitment form three-star edge Chamberlain Campbell on Tuesday, one day before he will sign with Ole Miss. Campbell is rated as the nation's No. 63 edge and the No. 109 player from the state of Florida's talented 2023 class. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, comimng in as the country's No. 85 edge and the No. 128 player from Florida.
Davison Igbinosun transfer: Ohio State landing Ole Miss CB, portal's No. 1 available, seen by media as big win

Ohio State football struck gold in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday when the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American for the Rebels after racking up 37 total tackles and five pass breakups across 13 games (10 starts). He was ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal and chose the Buckeyes over interest from Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH
Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss

With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
