Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Superhero movies were never the same after 2018. That’s due to the phenomenal critical and commercial success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. No spandex movie before it had quite married the fantastical with social commentary like that movie. And no big-budget comic book movie ever featured a cast with predominantly Black actors as its heroes and villains (sorry, Steel and The Meteor Man).
Digital Trends
Even HBO’s The Last of Us can’t fully master the video game adaptation
There’s a pretty good chance that your favorite video game will be made into a movie or TV show. Thanks in no small part to efforts by PlayStation Productions and the success of movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and TV shows like Arcane, there will only be more adaptations of your favorite video games coming. We’ve come to a sort-of apex with The Last of Us on HBO, a prestige TV take on one of gaming’s most celebrated titles. It has legitimate stars, a big budget, Chernobyl’s showrunner at the helm, and is raking in viewers. Only three episodes have aired at the time of this writing, but it’s already poised for success, both in terms of viewership and critical accolades.
Digital Trends
Sling is now 50% off — stream live sports without cable
If you’re looking for a way to drop your expensive cable subscription and start streaming your favorite sports 2teams instead, we’ve got the ideal solution for you. Sling is one of the best streaming options around for sports fans and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off the first month meaning it costs just $20. The service offers access to dozens of channels with a choice between Orange or Blue packages giving you different channels but always providing you with 50 hours of DVR storage. This latest deal is the perfect opportunity to see if it’s the service for you. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so highly recommended.
Digital Trends
12 movies that should’ve been longer
While many people these days complain about movies being too long, there are still plenty of movies that should’ve been longer, even the ones now considered masterpieces. If certain films had more time to develop their characters and plotlines, they certainly would’ve been looked upon much more fondly by audiences.
Digital Trends
Showtime is being merged into Paramount+
The streaming world continues to consolidate, but that’s not necessarily lessening the confusion over where to watch what. The latest move is with Showtime becoming a part of Paramount+. While parent company Paramount didn’t directly announce the change, it long had been in the running before Variety reported the news via an internal memo from Paramount CEO Bob Backish.
Digital Trends
The Batman Part II, Superman: Legacy headline new DC film and TV slate
After much anticipation, James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their first slate of upcoming projects for DC Studios. The DC heads announced new projects, including The Batman Part II and Superman: Legacy, which will both be released in 2025. The Batman Part II will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role...
Comments / 0