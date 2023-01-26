ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Live updates: New Circle Road reopens after tractor-trailer overturned

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This story was last updated at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Drivers in the area of New Circle Road’s inner loop and Versailles Road faced traffic delays after a tractor-trailer overturned on the busy road Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported by the traffic management center just after 12:30 p.m. Nearly an hour and-a-half later the road was reopened, according to the traffic management center.

The traffic impact continued after the road was reopened.

Here’s the latest of what we know:

Traffic on New Circle Road returning to normal

3:30 p.m. — Traffic maps from Google and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show that traffic on New Circle Road near Versailles Road is going back to normal after a tractor-trailer overturned on the road earlier in the afternoon.

Police received the report of the accident at approximately 12:15 p.m. The road was completely shutdown but less than two hours later the traffic management center reported the scene was cleared.

New Circle Road reopened

1:53 p.m. — The traffic management center is reporting that the inner lanes of New Circle Road have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned on the road.

“Expect continued delays while traffic flow returns to normal,” the traffic management center said in a tweet.

Traffic backup heavily affecting New Circle Road

1:35 p.m. — Traffic maps showed a heavy backup miles away from the site of the overturned tractor-trailer accident on New Circle Road.

The backup extends to the Harrodsburg Road exit for inbound lane travelers. Drivers on the inner lanes of New Circle Road should exit at Harrodsburg Road or sooner in order to avoid delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ddja_0kSK7lUS00
A screenshot of Google Maps’ traffic data shows major backup on New Circle Road near Versailles Road due to an overturned tractor-trailer accident. Google Maps

Police: Shifting load caused tractor-trailer to overturn

1:15 p.m. — Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said an initial investigation into the tractor-trailer accident on New Circle Road determined a load shift caused the vehicle to overturn.

Police received the report of the accident at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to Truex. The truck was merging onto the inbound lanes of New Circle Road from Versailles Road when the load shifted, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Truex did not know what the tractor-trailer was carrying.

All inbound lanes have been blocked by the truck. Truex said he expects the road closure to last roughly another hour.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident, according to Truex.

New Circle Road closed after tractor-trailer overturns

12:39 p.m. — Officials have shut down the inbound lanes of New Circle Road near Versailles Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Access to the inbound lanes are blocked by police, according to the traffic management center. It’s unknown how long the road will be shut down for or if there were any injuries in the incident.

Inbound Versailles Road traffic will continue inbound or take the outer loop of New Circle Road, according to the traffic management center.

