Luke Bryan Clears the Air Over ‘Uncalled For” Crash My Playa Dustin Lynch Comments

Some fans were upset after Luke Bryan made a few “uncalled for” jokes about his friend Dustin Lynch at this year’s Crash My Playa festival, and Bryan would like everyone to know that he didn’t mean any harm by his comments.

The singer addressed the situation in an Instagram story. While duck hunting, he recorded a message sharing that Lynch is one of his “dearest friends on the planet,” and he assured people that Lynch wasn’t bothered by anything he said.

“No one respects him more than I do … My introduction of him was complete sarcasm,” he said. “Those words that I used were so absurd. I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn’t.”

“He and I are all good,” Bryan continued. “And I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm. It’s been going on like that down there for years.”

The Play It Again singer then encouraged everyone to download Lynch’s new single, Stars Like Confetti.

Luke Bryan Catches Some Major Flack After Introducing Dustin Lynch at the Music Festival

The situation stemmed from Lynch’s Crash My Playa performance in Mexico over the weekend. Bryan had the honor of introducing the country music star to the crowd. While doing so, he gave a short speech.

“No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman. He has a clean bill. He does not have any diseases,” he shouted. “Give it up for Dustin Lynch!”

Most of the audience didn’t seem to mind the unflattering comment as they burst into a roar of applause. But once a clip of the event started circulating on the internet, plenty of fans took offense.

“Drunk or not have more respect when introducing someone. So uncalled…” one person commented on a TikTok post.

“Call his ass out @lukebryan needs to explain this nonsense and he owes @dustinlynch_ one helluva apology,” someone else added.

Dustin Lynch has played eight of the festivals during his career, and Bryan declared him the “major” of Crash My Playa. Bryan is new to the event, but he promised fans in his apology video that he would be returning to the stage for the 2024 series.

Reps for Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch have not commented on the situation, according to Page Six.