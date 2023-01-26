ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch ‘Argentina, 1985’ And Other 2023 Oscar Nominees on Amazon Prime Video

By Angela Tricarico
The 2023 Oscar nominations are in, and while Amazon only snagged one nomination this year, it’s a big one. Argentina, 1985 , the Amazon Studios-produced historical drama, received a nomination for Best International Feature Film representing Argentina. The movie, available exclusively on Prime Video , already took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film .

Inspired by a true story, Argentina, 1985 follows the 1985 “Trial of the Juntas,” in which a team of unlikely heroes work to prosecute those responsible for the bloodiest military dictatorship while also working to bring justice to victims. The film is more timely than ever, as countries around the world are engaged in battles to save the integrity of their democracies. Though it focuses on one specific instance, its themes have a universal appeal and takeaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjjTG_0kSK6v6h00

Stream Argentina, 1985 on Prime Video Now

The courtroom drama is incredibly well-reviewed, currently holding a 98% Certified Fresh rating on review-aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Our reviewer , who recommended streaming Argentina, 1985 , called it a “gripping and engrossing look at how societies must water the tree of democracy to keep it healthy” and said the film “delivers more than just a simple civics lesson.”

Amazon Prime Video is the only place you can stream Argentina, 1985. The film is free to watch for all Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime costs $14.99/month or $139/year and includes access to Prime Video, in addition to other perks like free one-day shipping. If you’re only interested in Prime Video, you can subscribe for a standalone price of $8.99/month. Students can get four years of Prime for $7.49/month, and those who qualify for government assistance can sign up for $6.99/month.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4iiyPOM6rA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

As part of their Prime Video store , there are several other Oscar nominees that you can buy or rent on Amazon, including the most nominated film of the year, Everything Everywhere All At Once (buy for $19.99).

Some other Best Picture nominees available for purchase on Prime Video are Elvis (rent for $5.99), The Banshees of Inisherin (rent for $3.99), The Fabelmans (buy for $19.99), Top Gun: Maverick (rent for $5.99), Tár (rent for $5.99), and Triangle of Sadness (rent for $5.99). You can also rent To Leslie ($6.99), which garnered the Best Actress nomination for star Andrea Riseborough , and Aftersun ($5.99), which starred Paul Mescal in his breakout Best Actor-nominated role.

