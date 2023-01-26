One of New York’s largest and most prestigious universities, which sits on roughly 230 acres and spans over 100 buildings, is home to approximately 28,000 undergraduate students that are housed in more than 20 residence halls. Skyline Restoration and Superstructures Engineers + Architects worked with the university to update perimeter conditions of one of its student housing buildings using Kingspan’s OPTIM-R vacuum insulation panels.

16 HOURS AGO