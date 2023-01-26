Read full article on original website
retrofitmagazine.com
Mid-Cape Home Centers to Distribute Beach House Shake
Tando Composites announces Mid-Cape Home Centers, a Division of US LBM, as a flagship dealer in Massachusetts for Beach House Shake, the authentic composite shingle. The largest building materials dealer covering Cape Cod and the South Shore with six locations, Mid-Cape Home Centers has supplied New England’s builders, remodelers and homeowners with lumber and specialty building products for more than 125 years.
retrofitmagazine.com
Small-scale Study Points to Benefits of Biophilic Design in Office Spaces
A pilot experiment by Finnish indoor nature technology company Naava revealed that when performing stress-inducing cognitive tasks in the presence of Naava’s green walls, which contain living plants, participants made 43 percent fewer mistakes compared to when performing the same tasks in a control room with no green walls.
retrofitmagazine.com
in2aqua Will Offer Nikles Shower Products to Its North American Kitchen and Bath Dealers
Chris Marshall, founder and managing director of in2aqua GmbH, has concluded an exclusive partnership agreement to offer shower products made by Swiss manufacturer Nikles Inter AG to its kitchen and bath dealers in the United States and Canada. “The pairing of in2aqua’s cutting-edge faucet technologies with our equally cutting-edge showering...
retrofitmagazine.com
Ultra-thin Insulation Provides R-value in Tight Space at Student Housing Building
One of New York’s largest and most prestigious universities, which sits on roughly 230 acres and spans over 100 buildings, is home to approximately 28,000 undergraduate students that are housed in more than 20 residence halls. Skyline Restoration and Superstructures Engineers + Architects worked with the university to update perimeter conditions of one of its student housing buildings using Kingspan’s OPTIM-R vacuum insulation panels.
retrofitmagazine.com
Original Monolithic Windows Are Upgraded to Operable Windows that Can Withstand Weather Extremes
Constructed in 1964 as a luxury apartment building, Gateway Towers in downtown Pittsburgh was converted to high-end condominiums in the late 1970s. Unfortunately, more than five decades after the tower’s opening, its original monolithic glass windows had become cloudy and drafty, driving up energy use and obstructing views of the city’s signature skyline.
