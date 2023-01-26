Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
Chainsaw Man Reveals Denji's Unbreakable Rules
Chainsaw Man's second part has finally given fans a look at Denji's current home life together with the new Control Devil, Nayuta, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed the unbreakable rules he constantly has to live under! One of the biggest reveals at the end of the first half of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was that after Makima's defeat, the Control Devil was brought back to life as a new character, Nayuta. He's been tasked with keeping an eye on her growth, and Part 2 of the series has been building to her return.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Ties Megumi and Gojo In the Worst Way
Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to hit fans where it hurts. In its run, the series has taken out a number of our favorite characters while hurting others. To be frank, it seems Yuji's crew gets the worst of the damage, and Megumi Fushiguro just learned that the hard way. After all, the manga just dropped a cliffhanger all about the sorcerer, and it has tied him to Gojo Satoru in the worst way.
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
New Halo Report Details Massive Overhaul to 343 Industries
A new report tied to Xbox's Halo franchise has shed more light on what is happening behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries. Earlier this month, Microsoft suffered substantial layoffs across multiple segments of the company. Some of these layoffs ended up hitting 343 Industries, which led to speculation from fans about what would happen with Halo in the future. And while 343 itself has already said that it will continue working on Xbox's flagship franchise, it sounds like there are still major changes transpiring.
PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders Disappoint Sony
Sony has reportedly dialed back its expectations for launch sales of the PlayStation VR2 headset ahead of its February release due to disappointing pre-order numbers. According to a new report, the forecasted shipments for the virtual reality device have been halved with Sony now expecting to ship out around 1 million units after the PS VR2 launches on February 22nd. This news comes not long after PlayStation unveiled its launch lineup for the PS VR2 which consists of totally new games as well as some familiar IPs expanding into VR.
Why the Next Nintendo Direct is Likely Coming Very Soon
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is likely to arrive within the next few weeks. Ever since Nintendo began these video presentations, fans have enjoyed speculating about when the next one will arrive. It's not always easy to predict, but there's several good reasons to suspect that one will take place in the month of February. Exactly when remains to be seen, but Nintendo will likely avoid conflicting with Pokemon Day, which takes place on February 27th. The Pokemon Company tends to use the days preceding Pokemon Day to make several announcements regarding its own plans for the year.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Deku Making History
My Hero Academia is gearing up for the final fight between the heroes and villains, and the final moments of the newest chapter of the series is setting up Izuku Midoriya to make history in the hero world with his fight with Tomura Shigaraki! The latest chapters of the series have been gearing up for the Final Act saga's climax as the heroes are running out of options. Shigaraki and All For One continue to grow in strength and desperation, and they're preparing to bring it all to an end. But even with all of that, Deku is refusing to back down.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Breaks Silence on DC Studios Adaptation
The Girl of Steel is headed to the big screen yet again, with DC Studios officially announcing plans for a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. The blockbuster film will be set in the first Chapter of the new DC Universe of movies and TV shows, titled "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." Not only is the prospect of a Supergirl movie surprising DC fans, but the idea that it's based on Woman of Tomorrow, the recent comic of the same name from Tom King and Bilquis Evely, is particularly interesting. In a recent tweet, King — who is reportedly part of DC Studios' "brain trust" of writers across the franchise — took to Twitter on Tuesday to break his silence on the news.
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
