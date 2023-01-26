Biden weighs Europe trip to bolster Ukraine on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion

President Biden may travel to Europe next month to show support for Ukraine on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of that country.

NBC News, citing three White House officials , reported Thursday that the visit was being discussed, adding that multiple locations — including Ukraine’s western neighbor, Poland — were being considered for presidential travel.

A National Security Council spokesperson told The Post that “we don’t currently have any travel plans for the anniversary,” indicating that a presidential trip was under consideration.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 , sparking the largest European conflict since the Second World War.

While exact figures are unknown, tens of thousands of troops have been killed on both sides of the conflict, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the fighting.

Biden made a hasty visit to Poland one month after the invasion, saying at the time that he had wanted to go to Ukraine itself but “they will not let me.”

The president has not traveled to mainland Europe since attending the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, this past June, though he did journey to the UK in September to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The US and its NATO allies have been vocal supporters of Ukraine since the war began, placing sweeping sanctions on Russia and committing billions of dollars in aid and material support to Ukraine’s defense.

The White House announced Wednesday it would be sending 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to the Ukrainian military , part of a package of NATO support that will also send more than 80 German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

In total, the aid should allow Ukraine to field three battalions of modern Western battle tanks, augmenting its current formations of modified Soviet-era armor.

While the front line has remained relatively static over the winter months, both sides are reportedly gearing up for new offensive operations in the spring .

Despite a series of battlefield losses in the fall, Russia has claimed four Ukrainian provinces — none of which is fully controlled by Russian forces — to be annexed territory of the Russian Federation.

