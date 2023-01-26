ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Russia pummels Kyiv, Ukraine, with deadly strikes after allies pledge tanks

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOY1k_0kSK6Shk00

Russia unleashed a deadly barrage of missiles and self-exploding drones on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Thursday — sending terrified residents running for cover in underground subway stations during the morning rush hour.

The attacks came a day after Ukraine’s Western allies, led by the US and Germany, agreed to send dozens of advanced battle tanks to help Ukraine push back Moscow’s forces and stop the invasion as it nears the one-year mark.

The mayor of Kyiv said a 55-year-old man was killed in the capital, the city’s first war-related death of the year, and two others were wounded.

The regional prosecutor’s office in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province said three people were killed and seven injured in a strike on an energy facility.

The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, announced that the attacks claimed the lives of at least 11 people across the country.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down all 24 drones sent overnight by Russia, including 15 around the capital, and 47 of 55 Russian missiles — some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK509_0kSK6Shk00
At least 11 people were killed and as many were injured by missiles and self-exploding drones that were unleashed by Russian forces Thursday.
Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Swzzj_0kSK6Shk00
People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS

Air raid alarms had sounded across Ukraine as people headed to work. In Kyiv, crowds took temporary shelter in underground metro stations, where they were pictured huddling on motionless escalators, staring at their phone screens.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said electric substations had been hit as Russia continued to target energy facilities.

The attacks followed Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread strikes about every two weeks targeting power plants and other critical infrastructure to weaken the Ukrainians’ resolve by leaving millions of people without heat and electricity in the dead of winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuskf_0kSK6Shk00
In Kyiv, at least two people suffered injury during Thursday’s attack.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y683e_0kSK6Shk00
The mayor of Kyiv said a 55-year-old man was killed Thursday, the first war-related death in the capital this year.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

But this latest barrage came less than 24 hours after Germany said it would supply 14 of its modern Leopard 2 battle tanks and give the green light to other European nations to send up to 88 more.

Meanwhile, President Biden pledged 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukrainian forces as they try to break through entrenched Russian lines in the east.

Britain, Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden have sent or announced plans to supply hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine.

“The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BwjM_0kSK6Shk00
Russia’s latest attack came a day after the US and European countries pledged to send dozens of modern battle tanks to Ukraine.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS

“We have to form such a ‘tank fist,’ such a ‘fist of freedom.'”

Maintaining Kyiv’s drumbeat of requests, Zelensky said he had spoken to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft, which he described as a “dream.”

Ukraine’s allies have already provided billions of dollars in military aid, including sophisticated US missile systems that have helped turn the tide of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaTyI_0kSK6Shk00
The bloody conflict in Ukraine is nearing its one-year mark.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS

The US has been reluctant to deploy its difficult-to-maintain M1 Abrams tanks, but ultimately promised 31 to persuade Germany to pledge its more easily operated Leopards.

Germany said its Leopards should be operational in three to four months, and Britain said Thursday it expected the 14 Challenger tanks it is sending to be in Ukraine in two months.

Moscow reacted with fury to the Western tank pledges, decrying the move Wednesday as a “blatant provocation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI4Oj_0kSK6Shk00
A man examines a damaged truck at the site of a rocket attack in Kyiv.
Daniel Cole/AP

The Kremlin said it saw this development as evidence of the growing “direct involvement” of the US and Europe in the 11-month-old conflict, something Ukraine’s Western allies deny.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
New York Post

Biden calls global warming bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war during NYC speech

President Biden gave Manhattan donors an update on his thoughts about nuclear war Tuesday, saying that he currently views global warming as a greater threat — less than four months after he casually told a different set of New York City donors that the world was close to nuclear “Armageddon.” “[Global warming] is the single most existential threat to humanity we have ever faced, including nuclear weapons,” Biden told a small group of supporters on the Upper East Side after headlining a rail infrastructure event nearby. It’s unclear if the 80-year-old commander-in-chief elaborated on his reasoning. Reporters were only allowed to see...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Boris Johnson urges US to give Ukraine ‘what they need as fast as possible’

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the US to give Ukraine “what they need as fast as possible” a day after President Biden ruled out the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to the war-torn nation.  “This is not the moment to delay any support for Ukraine. This is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need, whether it’s the tanks or the long-range artillery fires. They need to kick Putin out of the whole of the territory,” Johnson told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier Tuesday during an interview on “Special Report.”  Biden, 80, on...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Americans name the US’ worst problem — and it’s not inflation or immigration

Americans now say that a lack of leadership from President Biden and the Congress is the country’s biggest problem — outpacing inflation, ​the immigration crisis and the state of the economy, according to a poll released on Monday. ​ Despite Americans getting socked in the wallet, “the government/poor leadership” took over the No. 1 spot from inflation over the past year, with 21% of Americans naming it as the “most important problem facing this country today​” compared to the 15% who said so last year, a Gallup Poll found. ​Inflation and the economy ​came in last year as the top two issues — tied at...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy