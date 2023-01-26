ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

By Autumn Scott, Lawrencia Grose
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more .

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records.

The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were indicted by a grand jury Thursday and taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GE1e1_0kSK4sWw00
Left: Justin Smith, top center: Emmitt Martin III, top right: Desmond Mills Jr., center left: Demetrius Haley, right bottom: Tadarrius Bean (Photos provided by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith, Bean, Haley, Martin and Mills were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Bond for Haley has been set at $350,000 and $250,000 for Bean, Mills, and Smith.

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that ended with Nichols severely injured in a hospital.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy immediately asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by Memphis police officers.

The five Memphis Police officers were fired last Friday for violation of policy. City officials said they were notified Jan. 15.

On Jan. 18, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office in coordination with the FBI and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols’ family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. The family’s legal team said Nichols was returning to his parents’ home in Hickory Hill after taking pictures of the sunset at Shelby Farms Park.

They said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in an encounter they compared to the 1991 Rodney King police beating in Los Angeles.

Video of the incident has been released by Memphis Police to the family. Mulroy says the City of Memphis will release video of the incident “sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.”

“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” Mulroy said. “I’m hopeful that we can show them who I know us to be: a community working towards positive change here in Memphis and Shelby County.”

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, described the video as “absolutely appalling.”

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong, and this was criminal,” Rausch said.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis on Wednesday night released a more than four-minute-long YouTube video in which she describes the events surrounding Nichols’ death as “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.”

“Aside from being your chief of police, I am a citizen of this community, we share; I am a mother, I am a caring human being who wants the best for all of us; this is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual. This incident was heinous, reckless, and inhumane; and in the vein of transparency when the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves,” she said in part.

In addition to the five officers charged Thursday, Davis said in the statement that other officers also are under investigation.

Two Memphis Fire Department personnel also have been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

A GoFundMe page verified by a company spokesperson has been created to help support Tyre Nichols’ family. If you would like to donate, click here .

FOX 16 News

Files show past discipline against officers in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Personnel files for the five Memphis police officers fired in the Tyre Nichols case show past disciplinary complaints. The files were released by the city Tuesday evening. Here is a summary of what they show: Demetrius Haley June 17, 2021Accused of excessive/unnecessary force following a February 21 arrest where Haley used […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Local News in Wisconsin: A Suspect Was Arrested After Charged Double Homicide

Police in Arkansas has detained a man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay over the weekend, according to authorities on Monday. According to police, the 48-year-old Green Bay resident was at first being sought as a person of interest in the two women’s suspicious deaths that occurred on the city’s east side on Sunday.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.” MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday, the White House confirmed Tuesday. The funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, will be held Wednesday at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

