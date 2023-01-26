Read full article on original website
The Brown County Fair announce the acts performing at the fair Thursday, August 17th
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair Board, Tuesday announced the acts that will be performing at the Brown County Fair on Thursday, August 17th. Chairman of the Entertainment Board Dwight Guthmiller announced the feature act that night. Guthmiller talks about the opening act that night. The concert is sponsored by...
Recap of Brown County Commission meeting held Tuesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Commission held their weekly meeting on Tuesday. Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton announced that Julie Johnson will no longer be a lobbyist for Brown County. Sutton talks about how Johnson will be compensated for her time as Brown County lobbyist. Spink County farmer Ed Fischbach...
Community Champions Luncheon celebrates local leaders
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Community Champions Awards will be held on Tuesday, February 14th from 11 am to 1 pm at Engels Event Co, 209 South Main Street. The luncheon is hosted by the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee and sponsored by the Aberdeen...
Recap of first Cracker Barrel held Saturday at NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Saturday was the first of four scheduled Cracker Barrels involving legislators from District 1, 3, & 23 held at NSU. District 3 Representative Carl Perry talks about the Governor’s request to repeal the grocery tax that cleared the House Taxation Committee he serves on. District 3...
