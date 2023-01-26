Read full article on original website
95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary
Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
Time for LINK’s weekly office hours! Here’s where to find us
The LINK nky team is hosting our weekly office hours every Wednesday throughout the Northern Kentucky community. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday, residents can find the team spread out at coffee shops, libraries and anywhere else that will have us so that we can hear from readers and members of the community.
NKY Chamber announces annual day in Frankfort for Feb. 23
The NKY Chamber of Commerce will take a group of members to the capital for the annual day in Frankfort on Feb. 23. Members will have the opportunity to hear from and have discussions with members of the NKY Caucus and the Kentucky Legislature. Planned for discussion are key topics...
Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’
The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
Ancra Cargo cuts ribbon on new Hebron headquarters
Ancra Cargo, a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation cargo securement systems, cut the ribbon on the company’s newly renovated headquarter in Hebron Tuesday. The $8 million project has created over 50 full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the company’s staff. The renovation of the 150,000-square-foot facility...
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
Celebrate Groundhog Day with a woodland hike
Celebrate Groundhog Day with a short hike in Fort Thomas this year and perhaps even meet a distant cousin of Punxsutawney Phil along the way. The Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy is hosting a short day hike from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Tower Park. Participants can check in at Shelter 3 in the park for the self-led hike through the woods looking for groundhog “shadows.”
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 23-29
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
LINK Streetscapes: Dayton’s Sixth Avenue
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 20 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. This week, we visited Dayton Kentucky for three very different cuisines and cultures; German, Latin American and Southern cooking. Unataza Coffee. Luckily for Northern Kentucky, good coffee is easy...
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Simon Kenton girls grab attention earning win over Montgomery Co.
The Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball team (12-10) earned a 73-50 home victory over the Montgomery County Indians (16-9). The Pioneers made 40 percent of their shots including 11-of-20 from three-point range and 20-of-25 free throws. Eighth grade point guard Brynli Pernell led Simon Kenton with 19 points with senior forward Emilee Eggleston and freshman Anna Kelch scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71/75 NB at US-42 in Florence
This minor dusting of snow is causing quite a traffic headache across the Tri-State. Two people are in the hospital following a crash on I-71/75 NB at US-42 near exit 180 in Florence. The highway was shut down for a short time, but the roadway quickly reopened. Still expect delays.
Saturday NKY HS roundup: Walton-Verona boys down Cooper
The Walton-Verona Bearcats boys basketball team (15-7 overall) downed the Cooper Jagurs (12-10), 72-64 in non-region action. Sophomore Aaron Gutman led the Bearcats with 26 points and junior Julian Dixon scored 19. Senior Carter Krohman followed with nine. Sophomore point guard Yamil Rondon led the Jaguars with 23 points and...
Northern Kentucky basketball teams each suffer minimal one-point losses
Alumni came back to Highland Heights hoping to enjoy the festivities and some Northern Kentucky Norse basketball. But both Northern Kentucky basketball teams lost by the minimal one point in Horizon League play Saturday. The men lost at Truist Arena and the women lost on the road. Milwaukee 75, Northern...
Hamilton siblings crucial to Conner basketball teams successes
At first glance, it might be easy to think they are twins. Conner Cougar basketball siblings Landen and Anna Hamilton are actually 16 months apart. But on the court, Landen, an 18-year-old senior, and Anna, a 16-year-old junior, have a lot in common. They are in their third seasons as starters and they both run the point guard spots for the Conner basketball teams, which both happen to be 14-6.
