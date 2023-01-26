At first glance, it might be easy to think they are twins. Conner Cougar basketball siblings Landen and Anna Hamilton are actually 16 months apart. But on the court, Landen, an 18-year-old senior, and Anna, a 16-year-old junior, have a lot in common. They are in their third seasons as starters and they both run the point guard spots for the Conner basketball teams, which both happen to be 14-6.

HEBRON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO