Daily Beast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of...
MEMPHIS, TN

