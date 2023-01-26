Read full article on original website
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Slight Unemployment Increases Seen in November Numbers
November is the latest month for which local unemployment rates are available: Osceola County is lowest at 2 percent even – up point two percent from both the previous month and the same month last year. Pocahontas County was two-point two percent up point two percent for the month...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Lynn Wells, 85, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life gathering for 85-year-old Lynn Wells of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
HLP Superintendent Extends Contract
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district will NOT need a new superintendent next year after all. Retired administrator Les Douma accepted the roll of part-time superintendent last year but announced in the fall he’d have to give up the job to help his wife recover from knee surgery.
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
Weekly Health Update: Planet Heart Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of January is nearly gone which means American Heart Month is here bringing a special annual focus on heart health. Amanda Schany oversees the Diagnostic Imaging Department and Women’s Health Services at Spencer Hospital. She joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update to talk about the heart starting with some of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease.
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Nancy Hunsaker, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old Nancy Hunsaker of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 4th, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in Curlew. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Meridith Graham, 30, of St. Paul
A memorial service for 30-year-old Meridith Graham, the daughter of Sterling and Stephanie Graham, will be Saturday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park followed by a luncheon for family and friends. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
