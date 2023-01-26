Read full article on original website
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
Lynn Wells, 85, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life gathering for 85-year-old Lynn Wells of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
RAGBRAI Returning to Storm Lake For 50th Anniversary Ride
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake is going to be a busy place in July as RAGBRAI returns to the community as part of its 50th Anniversary ride. Storm Lake was on the original route in 1973 when it was thought what has now become an annual tradition would be a one time event.
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Meridith Graham, 30, of St. Paul
A memorial service for 30-year-old Meridith Graham, the daughter of Sterling and Stephanie Graham, will be Saturday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park followed by a luncheon for family and friends. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Nancy Hunsaker, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old Nancy Hunsaker of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 4th, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in Curlew. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Slight Unemployment Increases Seen in November Numbers
November is the latest month for which local unemployment rates are available: Osceola County is lowest at 2 percent even – up point two percent from both the previous month and the same month last year. Pocahontas County was two-point two percent up point two percent for the month...
Okoboji Summer Theatre Announces Schedule for 65th Season
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Summer Theatre will be bringing another series of shows to the Iowa Great Lakes area later this year. Ruth Ann Burke from Stephens College which owns and operates Okoboji Summer Theatre tells KICD News the shows for the 65th season features a little of something for everyone from musicals to a murder mystery.
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Weekly Health Update: Planet Heart Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of January is nearly gone which means American Heart Month is here bringing a special annual focus on heart health. Amanda Schany oversees the Diagnostic Imaging Department and Women’s Health Services at Spencer Hospital. She joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update to talk about the heart starting with some of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease.
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Robert “Bob” Brodersen, 72, of Paullina
Celebration of Life for 72-year-old Robert “Bob” Brodersen of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 3 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, February 3rd starting at 5 PM, with the family present from 6 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Debra McEwan, 54, of Emmetsburg
Services for 54-year-old Debra McEwan of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Claudia Anderson, 70, of Paullina
Memorial services for 70-year-old Claudia Anderson of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Shane Bendlin, 52, of Spencer
Funeral services for 52-year-old Shane Bendlin of Spencer will be Thursday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date at Fairview Meadow Township Cemetery in Langon. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen, 95, of Hartley
A memorial service for 95-year-old Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen of Hartley will be Wednesday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Clara “Sis” Birchard, 96, of Spencer
Funeral services for 96-year-old Clara “Sis” Birchard of Spencer will be Friday, February 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
