Why are people trying to find out their ‘Breeding Difficulty’? The new pet store quiz trend, explained

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Unconvinced horror fans wonder if ‘Terrifier’ is popular for reasons that have nothing to do with its quality
Terrifier has received a lot of exposure since its bigger-budget sequel was released last year, however, a handful of viewers aren’t particularly impressed with the slasher film, with some users on Reddit discussing whether it’s really any good or if people are just watching out of curiosity. Reddit...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’
It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix releases new details on cutting down on account sharing leaving subscribers more angry than ever
Netflix is preparing to end password-sharing for good, affecting millions of users globally. In preparation for this massive shift in how users can share their accounts, the streaming giant updated its support page with more details on how this will play out. And as expected, not everyone is happy that Netflix is pushing forward with this decision.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix
The names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are enough to send fans of genuine comedy into a cold sweat, with the duo responsible for some of the most offensively awful parodies that cinema has ever seen. They were inexplicably popular at the time, and for reasons we’re struggling to comprehend, Meet the Spartans has proven they’re still popular now.
wegotthiscovered.com
As latest ‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter drops, fans fear for anime’s future due to troubling sales statistics
While Chainsaw Man has been one of the best-selling manga in recent years, and has been adapted into a seemingly successful anime, some worrying sales statistics have made the future of the adaptation a little less clear-cut than we may have thought. More or less coinciding with Chapter 119 of...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingeniously excessive action epic gains self-awareness on the Netflix Top 10
If you fire up Netflix on your device of choice and see a splashy, visually dazzling trailer or clip for a movie called An Action Hero, then you’re instantly going to form a certain set of expectations and ideas in your mind. Based on how co-writer and director Anirudh...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hipster horror stans name the widely-beloved classics they simply can’t stand
Remember, kids; it’s cool to hate popular things as long as you have absolutely no argument for your stance and are standing your ground with the goal of adjacently participating in the more myopic circles of counterculture. Jokes aside, how we as a species determine what makes a good...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson shows off Lego nerdery and ‘The Office’ fan status all in one photo
When things are bad, at least we have America’s superhero Brie Larson to get us through. Whether she’s twerking in a tutu, pairing crocs with underwear or sending out virtual hugs, Larson always finds a way to brighten our collective day. Her latest venture into joyland includes a...
Comments / 0