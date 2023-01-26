ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPS9v_0kSK3pdI00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis.

Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th.

Story archive: Pieper Lewis

Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the 2020 death of Zachary Brooks. She was 15 years old at the time of Brooks’ death and claimed she was a victim of sex trafficking and he had raped her repeatedly.

The judge in the case deferred the 20-year prison sentence in her conviction and sentenced her instead to five years of probation and 600 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family.

In November, police said Lewis cut off her tracking monitor and fled the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines. That’s where she’d been serving her sentence. She was taken back into custody a few days later and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Details of the plea offered to Lewis have not been released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Wanda Terrell
5d ago

Do you really know she was the victim? This young woman was free to go and come to her victim's house. You haven't seen the pile of evidence against her, which wasn't seen because of the plea deal. She murdered that man and if justice is served this time, beings that she doesn't like rules, her home will become the Women's facility (prison) in Marshalltown. Even incarcerated, I bet she will violate the rules, but this time there's no where to escape but another cell, called the hole. Maybe that will make her realize why there are rules. I wonder if your post would be the same if it would have been your family member .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another arrest made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station

ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
STORY COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 30

To view a log of the calls for service , click here. Hussein Buuh, 24, of 1016 University Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Phillip Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was arrested...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital

Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. Iowa legislators work to fix errors in their 2021 …. Iowans and their pets ready for more arctic air this …. Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/30/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 11 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUES, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND ONE REPORT OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
WHO 13

Upgrade underway for Westcom Emergency Communications Center systems

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Westcom Emergency Communication Center is upgrading its emergency systems. The upgrade is taking place Tuesday and is needed to improve the quality and capacity to answer calls and allow people to text 911 messages as well. It will also improve efficiency in relaying information from callers to dispatchers and […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Creston man arrested for meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 50-year-old Creston man was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
WHO 13

DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy