Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.71%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% and the Topix climbed 0.7% even as Japan's...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
Silvergate Capital Shares Jump After BlackRock Reports Increased Stake in the Crypto Bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Everyone's Watching Meta's Earnings Report for a Hint at How Online Ads Are Doing
Snap will report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Meta on Wednesday, and Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon on Thursday. Companies reliant on digital ads saw their stock prices plummet last year on economic concerns and the effects of Apple's privacy update. Their shares started to rebound in January but analysts expect...
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
Why the Case Is Growing for a Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut Before Year End
A new CNBC Fed Survey shows more belief among economists and investors that the Fed's talk about taking rates to 5% and holding them "higher for longer" won't be the case by the end of 2023. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates again before year-end, the survey...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
Fed Expected to Slow Rate Hiking to a Quarter Point But Will Stay Unrelenting in Inflation Battle
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, its smallest increase since it began hiking rates last March. Market pros are expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to sound hawkish, meaning he will lean toward tighter policy and keeping interest rates high. "Powell is more...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
Cramer's Lightning Round: CRISPR Therapeutics Will Work Perfectly in This Market
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Qualtrics International Inc: "I really like XM as a long-term growth play. ... Let these guys do their work and then it's a buy."
Google's Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt Tapped for Federal Biotech Commission That Allows Members to Keep Biotech Investments
The commission doesn't require its members to divest their own personal biotech investments — even as they help shape U.S. policy overseeing the industry. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through a venture capital firm known as First Spark Ventures. The former Google CEO is in a position...
Workday Cuts About 525 Jobs But Says It's Not the Result of Overhiring
Cloud provider Workday laid off 3% of employees, mostly in product and technology. Workday's co-CEOs told employees the company would still hire and grow its head count for the 2024 fiscal year. Workday, a cloud-only business planning software company, will lay off 3% of its employees, the company's co-CEOs wrote...
Pfizer Expects 2023 Sales to Decline as Much as 33% Compared With Record-Breaking 2022
Pfizer forecast $67 billion to $71 billion in 2023 sales. That's a significant drop from the $100.3 billion in revenue the company booked in 2022, an all-time high. Pfizer on Tuesday issued sales guidance of $67 billion to $71 billion for 2023, a decline from its record-breaking 2022 results. The...
The Covid Pandemic Drives Pfizer's 2022 Revenue to a Record $100 Billion
Pfizer sold $37.8 billion of its Covid vaccine last year, a small increase of 3% compared with 2021 as demand for the shots slowed. Sales of Paxlovid, however, surged to $18.9 billion in 2022, which was the first full year the antiviral pill was available. Pfizer expects its revenue to...
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
