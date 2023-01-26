Donovan Mitchell’s final injury status vs Rockets, revealed

Nothing in the NBA is truly guaranteed. Though it may seem like a more routine matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers may need the presence of a star guard in Donovan Mitchell to guarantee a win in the Toyota Center and put the Cavs on the right track to earn their first winning streak since the start of the new year. With the 26-year-old guard fighting through what head coach J.B. Bickerstaff listed as groin soreness , the question still remains: Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs. the Rockets ?

Mitchell was initially listed as “questionable” by multiple beat writers and Cavs reporters before tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. However, just prior to tip-off, the All-Star combo guard was officially ruled out for Thursday’s contest.

The Cavs’ leading scorer this season had to sit out of three games after he suffered a strained left groin against the New Orleans Pelicans. His legs cramped up as he drove to the net to try and dunk over New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein on Tuesday.

“I felt good enough to come back, and then for that to be the last five seconds of the game really pisses me off,” Mitchell said on whether he was frustrated about both the cramping and the final play. “But I fumbled the game away for the group, and that’s on me. Poor execution on my part down the stretch. They drew up perfect plays in certain situations, and I just didn’t execute them.”

Guard Caris LeVert took the starting role in the three games Mitchell missed, scoring 19.3 points per game as he took starts against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, according to Basketball Reference. The 28-year-old guard has earned 23 starts this season.

The Cavs will tip off against the Rockets at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday in the Toyota Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Ohio.

