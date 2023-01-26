In recent months, there has been increased focus on immigration trends and the evolving landscape of immigration policies, amid increasing immigration activity at the U.S.-Mexico border. In 2021, there were 20.8 million noncitizens and 23.9 million naturalized citizens residing in the U.S., who accounted for about 6% and 7% of the total population, respectively. Noncitizens include lawfully present and undocumented immigrants. Many individuals live in mixed immigration status families that may include lawfully present immigrants, undocumented immigrants, and/or citizens, including the one in four children who have an immigrant parent. Over the last two years, there has been a surge in immigration activity at the border, with over 2 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022. Against this backdrop, there have been ongoing changes to several key immigration policies. reflecting actions by the Biden Administration and court rulings.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO