COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Charlie and Drew discuss a methodical but revealing day in court. A definitive timeline of Maggie Murdaugh's final moments and movements takes shape thanks to her cell phone data from the night of June 7, 2021. What will it mean for Alex Murdaugh's alibi and will it conflict with his statements to investigators? Plus, the final word (maybe?) on "They" vs. "I," and did investigators really fail to visit Alex's mother's house for 4 months?

