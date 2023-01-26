Read full article on original website
39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state's culinary culture. Chef Marcus started began his culinary expedition in his...
Lowcountry recreation projects granted money from federal Land and Water Conservation Fund
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thirteen projects across the state of South Carolina received more than $4 million in funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), according to an announcement from the SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism made on Monday. Just over $813,000 of...
PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 7 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Charlie and Drew discuss a methodical but revealing day in court. A definitive timeline of Maggie Murdaugh's final moments and movements takes shape thanks to her cell phone data from the night of June 7, 2021. What will it mean for Alex Murdaugh's alibi and will it conflict with his statements to investigators? Plus, the final word (maybe?) on "They" vs. "I," and did investigators really fail to visit Alex's mother's house for 4 months?
Gas prices rise for 5th straight week, unlikely to lower 'any time soon,' expert says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in South Carolina and across the U.S., and experts say that trend is likely to continue for a while longer. Stations in the Palmetto State averaged $3.23 for a gallon of regular gas on Monday, 11 cents higher than one week ago and 35 cents higher than one month ago.
NC woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman said she wanted to try a new way to play Powerball so she closed her eyes, pointed to numbers at random and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes...
Wells Fargo offers food shopping advice for Super Bowl party hosts in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wells Fargo released a new report to help consumers save money for hosting a Super Bowl party on Feb. 12. According to the Jan. 31 report, Wells Fargo found the cost of chicken wings went down 22% from last year, the cost of avocados went down 20%, and sirloin stake costs went down almost $1 per pound since last December.
2 GA drug trafficking suspects with SC ties on the run: FBI
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WACH) — Two men are wanted by FBI agents in Georgia and South Carolina after officials say they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with over 70 other people. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say to look out for David Young and Michael Provenzano,...
Jean's Angels to debut mobile shower trailer as Tri-County's homeless needs grow
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jean’s Angels has been helping those in the need in the Tri-County area for years. Monday, they'll unveil a new mobile unit, which leaders say will help bring the “angels help” directly to where it's needed. Leaders call it a state-of-the-art mobile...
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 6: Jury to hear from more witnesses
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week begins in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. On Friday, the jury heard from...
