OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Jan. 29: Newman Catholic, Auburndale, Owen-Withee, Marathon, Pacelli # 1-5
Newman Catholic, Auburndale, Owen-Withee, Marathon and Pacelli #1-5
Mosinee Thrashes Tomahawk
Mosinee took to the road again for a conference game against Tomahawk. Mosinee picked up a 77-26 Great Northern Conference victory. Mosinee started the night with a quick bucket by Davin Stoffel to put Mosinee up 2-0. Keagen Jirschele would get two with a slick fast-break layup for a 4-0 lead. Davin Stoffel used a nice floater for two to add to the 6-2 lead. Quickly after that Garrett Shupe would get fouled and he would make both free throws to add to the lead of 8-2. Mosinee would use great ball movement to get Landen Thomer a bucket. Mosinee leads 10-2. Davin Stoffel would knock down a three from the wing to put Mosinee up 13-2. Stoffel would follow that up with a fast break slam for a 15-4 lead.
Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship and Wautoma in the Mix: South Central Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship and Wautoma in the Mix: South Central Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose in the Hunt: Central Wisconsin Conference South Girls Basketball Standings, Jan 29
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Owen-Withee, Colby, Columbus Catholic, Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Loyal 4 4 W1 7-8-0 Spencer 2 6 L3 4-12-0
Marshfield Girls Soar Past D.C. Everest
Danielle Minsaas led four players in double figures with 15 points as Marshfield handled D.C. Everest in Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball, picking up a 62-32 win. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 4, Foemmel 4, Kilty 2, Kolbeck 10, Minsaas 15, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 10, Bousum 11. DCE scoring: Schulz 2, Beiler...
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 22 to January 28
Check out the nominees for this week's top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 22 to January 28!.
Marshfield Police Chief Issues Statement on Memphis Police Incident
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – While at home this weekend, I had time to view and reflect on the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I can only imagine that I am as appalled and disheartened by the images of this incident as most of you are. My heart goes out to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. I also appreciate their advocacy for peaceful demonstration in response to Tyre’s death. I can’t imagine what they must be feeling nor the strength it must take for them to process all of this.
Medford, Northland Pines and Mosinee in the Mix: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Medford, Northland Pines and Mosinee in the Mix: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Lamers(Rhinelander) Goettl(Cadott) Weir(Gilman) Ouimette(Lakeland) Among Girls Basketball State Scoring Leaders
Four area players are among the Girls Basketball state leaders in points per game:. See the Girls Basketball State Leaders in Scoring HERE.
Somerset Girls Defeat Athens
The Athens girls basketball team fell to Somerset in nonconference play, 61-49. Addison Lavicka had 17 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 14, So. Coker 8, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 2.
Almond-Bancroft’s T.J. Lamb Among State Boys Basketball Steal Leaders
T.J. Lamb, Almond-Bancroft, 6.4(2nd in state) is among the state leaders in boys basketball this season.
Lamb(Almond-Bancroft) Jirschele(Mosinee) Among State Boys Basketball Assists Leaders(Jan. 29)
Area boys basketball standouts among the state's best: Boys Basketball Assists Leaders:.
Annamarie Aue Tops 1000 Point Career Mark; Auburndale Edges Newman Catholic
Auburndale clipped Newman Catholic in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 53-45. Annamarie had 14 points, reaching the 1000 point career mark, the third player in Auburndale girls basketball history to reach the plateau. Auburndale scoring: M. Krings 12, Schulte 2, Becker 4, Grimm 11, Ertl 10, Aue 14. Newman stats requested,...
Two Identity Theft Cases Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This week is Identity Theft Awareness Week and the issue is definitely close to home. Recent Marshfield Police reports indicate two incidents related to identity theft. On January 27, a citizen reported that someone had gained access to their online bank account. The thief attempted...
Lakeland Maintains Lead, Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Lakeland Maintains Lead, Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Lakeland’s Ouimette(2nd) Pittsville’s Grimm(4th) Among State Leaders: Girls Basketball Steals Per Game(Jan. 29)
Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette(2nd) and Pittsville's (Reese Grimm) are among the state's Girls Basketball leaders in steals per game.
Cyclones Hockey Wiener Dog Races happening February 4th
(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau Cyclones 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski is coming up Saturday, February 4th. The puck drops at 7:10pm and the races will take place during the 1st and 2nd intermission of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line. The races will feature 25 dachshunds.
Gilman’s Tatum Weir Among State Girls Basketball Rebounds Leaders(Jan. 29)
Gilman's Tatum Weir is averaging 15.2 rebounds per game, good for 7th in the state.
Neillsville Holds 4 Game Lead: Cloverbelt East Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Jan 29
Neillsville Holds 4 Game Lead: Cloverbelt East Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Jan 29
