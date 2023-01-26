MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – While at home this weekend, I had time to view and reflect on the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I can only imagine that I am as appalled and disheartened by the images of this incident as most of you are. My heart goes out to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. I also appreciate their advocacy for peaceful demonstration in response to Tyre’s death. I can’t imagine what they must be feeling nor the strength it must take for them to process all of this.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO