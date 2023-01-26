Read full article on original website
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Here's Why Snap Is Moving
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Trading Down After Hours
Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI shares are trading significantly lower after hours Tuesday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance at the low end or below analyst expectations. What Happened: Supermicro reported second-quarter revenue of $1.8 billion, down from $1.85 billion sequentially, but up 54% on...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Why Nuvve Holdings Shares Are Getting Obliterated Tuesday
Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE shares are trading lower by 41% to $1.36 Tuesday morning after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to $25 million. Nuvve says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of common stock in this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. However, Nuvve has not identified the amounts the company will spend on any specific purpose.
Oshkosh Slips On Q4 EPS Miss; Clocks 23% Top-Line Growth; Hikes Dividend
Oshkosh Corp OSK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $2.20 billion, beating the consensus of $2.18 billion. Sales from the Access Equipment segment increased 28.9% Y/Y, Defense segment grew 3%, and Fire & Emergency rose 37.2%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 340 basis points at 14.3%....
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang
William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Why AppTech Payments Stock Is Diving 25% Lower
AppTech Payments Corp APCX shares are trading lower by 25.47% to $3.99 during Tuesday's session after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. What Else?. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, AppTech says the company has agreed to issue 1,666,667...
International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat
International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy
Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Sysco Posts Q2 EPS Below Street View; Top-Line Matches Consensus
Sysco Corporation SYY reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $18.59 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 13.7% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 17%. Gross profit increased 15.9% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, and the gross margin expanded 29 basis points to...
What's Going On With AMD Shares?
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 2.64% to $74.36 during Tuesday's session. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, AMD is expected to report revenue of $5.5 billion on EPS of...
Why Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies
Context Therapeutics Inc CNTX shares are trading higher by 60.32% to $1.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Else?. Context Therapeutics says ORSERDU has shown improved efficacy over the current...
3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results
Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
