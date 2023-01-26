Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE shares are trading lower by 41% to $1.36 Tuesday morning after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to $25 million. Nuvve says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of common stock in this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. However, Nuvve has not identified the amounts the company will spend on any specific purpose.

12 HOURS AGO