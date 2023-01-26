ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Benzinga

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Trading Down After Hours

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI shares are trading significantly lower after hours Tuesday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance at the low end or below analyst expectations. What Happened: Supermicro reported second-quarter revenue of $1.8 billion, down from $1.85 billion sequentially, but up 54% on...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Why Nuvve Holdings Shares Are Getting Obliterated Tuesday

Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE shares are trading lower by 41% to $1.36 Tuesday morning after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to $25 million. Nuvve says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of common stock in this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. However, Nuvve has not identified the amounts the company will spend on any specific purpose.
Benzinga

Oshkosh Slips On Q4 EPS Miss; Clocks 23% Top-Line Growth; Hikes Dividend

Oshkosh Corp OSK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $2.20 billion, beating the consensus of $2.18 billion. Sales from the Access Equipment segment increased 28.9% Y/Y, Defense segment grew 3%, and Fire & Emergency rose 37.2%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 340 basis points at 14.3%....
Benzinga

Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang

William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Benzinga

Why AppTech Payments Stock Is Diving 25% Lower

AppTech Payments Corp APCX shares are trading lower by 25.47% to $3.99 during Tuesday's session after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. What Else?. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, AppTech says the company has agreed to issue 1,666,667...
Benzinga

International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat

International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Sysco Posts Q2 EPS Below Street View; Top-Line Matches Consensus

Sysco Corporation SYY reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $18.59 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 13.7% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 17%. Gross profit increased 15.9% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, and the gross margin expanded 29 basis points to...
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD Shares?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 2.64% to $74.36 during Tuesday's session. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, AMD is expected to report revenue of $5.5 billion on EPS of...
Benzinga

Why Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies

Context Therapeutics Inc CNTX shares are trading higher by 60.32% to $1.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Else?. Context Therapeutics says ORSERDU has shown improved efficacy over the current...
Benzinga

3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
Benzinga

Benzinga

