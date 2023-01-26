Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
Louis Murtha, 59, Mitchell
Louis Murtha, 59, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parkston. Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.
Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week for 1-31-23
On 1-11-23 at approximately 2:09 PM, an unknown male and female entered a business located in the 2200 block of South Mentzer in Mitchell and picked out numerous pieces of clothing and a backpack. The individuals ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise valued at approximately $500. The individuals fled in a 2008 White Chevy Malibu. See attached photographs of the suspect.
Have you seen Minnehaha County’s Most Wanted fugitives?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Do you recognize any of these men? Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, a partnership between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, maintains a Most Wanted list of fugitives who may be in or around Minnehaha County. If...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
