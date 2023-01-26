ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom

By Steven Monacelli
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 5 days ago

Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?

Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.

On January 25, 2022, the Star-Telegram announced a handful of new conservative columnists who they hoped would fill what they described at the time as a “dearth of content” in the area of “conservative commentary on local and state issues.” Nevermind the right-center rating the Star-Telegram has received from two media bias websites. According to the Star-Telegram, what Fort Worth needed at that particular juncture—amid a national panic over critical race theory—was more conservative commentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQFUi_0kSJzEst00
Screenshots suggest Carlos Turcios spewed bigotry in a TPUSA chatroom while writing columns for Fort Worth’s paper of record. Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Rick Irving

Among them was Carlos Turcios, described as a student at University of Texas at Arlington and a Republican Party precinct chairman who has “gained attention for his activism on education issues in the Fort Worth school district.” Indeed, Turcios has gained attention for organizing protests and events relating to issues that he writes about. Turcios has also gained the attention of the Texas Observer for the hateful posts he’s apparently made in a Discord chatroom for the UTA chapter of Turning Points USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit organization founded by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk focused on recruiting college students via chapters across the country that regularly promotes far-right talking points and has flirted with the “alt-right.”

“Radical leftists are flooding the petition against the sex Ed curriculum,” a user under the name Los Pollos Hermanos wrote in the UTA TPUSA Discord chatroom. (Los Pollos Hermanos is a reference to a fictional restaurant—with ties to the criminal underworld—in the TV show Breaking Bad). That user also posted a link to a Star-Telegram piece by Turcios, calling it “my article,” and was addressed as Carlos by other users—apparently confirming that Turcios was in fact writing under that username. “All because we are against a sex Ed curriculum that removes male and female. These people are pedos and groomers,” Los Pollos Hermanos continued.

Turcios, under the name Los Pollos Hermanos, has also apparently spread deeply transphobic conspiracy theories in the chat echoing the bogus “great replacement theory” that was first originated and promoted by neo-fascist groups. “The Trans Community is a man made community created to destroy the nuclear family and western civilization,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140RVT_0kSJzEst00
A sample of the anti-transgender bigotry shared on Discord by “Los Pollos Hermanos,” the user linked to Carlos Turcios.

Homophobia and transphobia aren’t the only form of bigotry Los Pollos Hermanos has exhibited in the chatroom. He also posted a YouTube video titled “Rush Limbaugh Mimicks [SIC] Chinese Language,” an act derided as racist by Asian-American lawmakers and advocacy groups like the Asian American Legal Defense and Education.

The admin of the TPUSA UTA Discord, known by the username “Comrade Mac,” has a number of badges on their profile which act as identifiers and flair. Among them are “Hates our democracy,” “leadership,” and “club president.” That would be Camden Sipe, according to the official UTA clubs website for TPUSA, which lists Sipe as president of the club. In the chats, Sipe outed himself, sharing “my email” in a request for vice president candidates.

Comrade Mac, apparently Sipe, also made posts promoting anti-drag protests organized by the New Columbia Movement, a Catholic Christofascist youth movement with ties to Carlism and Falangismsemi-fascist Catholic ideologies with roots in Spain that joined together to form the sole ruling party under dictator Francisco Franco’s brutal and repressive regime—which has also expressed support for the attempted coup in Brazil. Photos of those protests shared by the New Columbia Movement feature Sipe. One of those protests also attracted a separate openly neo-fascist group.

Within 24 hours of being contacted by the Observer, new policies were put in place in the chatroom and chat histories were deleted.

“My article about PSU,” Los Pollos Hermanos wrote in December 2022, alerting the entire chatroom to an article Turcios penned by tagging “@everyone.” The column, title “Since young leftists can’t or won’t defend their positions, this is what they do instead,” argued that members of UTA-PSU “no longer value freedom of speech” and “question basic biology” because they protested a TPUSA event featuring Jeff Younger, a failed Republican congressional candidate and transphobe who has said trans people “don’t exist.” Younger recently lost a custody battle over his child, who is gender nonconforming, which went all the way up to the Texas Supreme Court.

The Jeff Younger event wasn’t the only event Turcios organized that he also wrote about for the Star-Telegram. He played a hand in organizing a protest in opposition to the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) Equity Department on July 26, 2022. On August 4, 2022, his name appeared under the following headline: Why were Fort Worth ESL teachers told ‘lesson planning is a political act’ in training session?

To be fair to the Star-Telegram, they did disclose that Turcios played a role in organizing protests of the district’s equity policies. But this was only after he’d written several articles about so-called critical race theory in the district. The disclosure is notably absent in articles by Turcios about FWISD written in February 2022, March 2022, April 2022. The disclosure appeared in an August 2022 column by Turcios where he mentioned a protest he’d helped organize and promote, but was again notably absent in a September 2022 column. The only time Turcios’ involvement as an officer of TPUSA UTA is noted is in his column from December 2022 about the Jeff Younger event at UTA when he was serving as a vice president of the organization.

While writing for the Star Telegram, Turcios was also actively working with Fort Worth First (FWF), an ostensibly nonpartisan PAC created to support school board candidates that oppose critical race theory and “transgenderism.” Public records show FWF officially started as a PAC in December 2021, but its Twitter account was started in August 2021. According to Turcios’ LinkedIn, from June 2021 to January 2022 he was employed as a contractor for GoodBoy Public Relations, a conservative political PR firm in Arlington originally responsible for the noxious Keep Dallas Safe astroturf scheme that was linked to another Republican PR firm in Utah that happened to be working with a hoax Black Lives Matter group in Dallas.

This all raises the question: Why did the Star-Telegram seek out a conservative activist who organized protests of the local school district to write about education policy in the district, only to frequently fail to disclose his involvement as a protest organizer? A failure to note Turcios’ involvement as a protest organizer could easily be attributed to ignorance were it not for the fact that the Star Telegram reported it several times in 2021. Turcios was recently quoted in a January 2023 article about FWISD.

By providing Turcios a platform as a columnist, the Star Telegram didn’t simply give a voice to a “right-of-center” commentator. They gave a microphone to a bigoted activist who has played a direct hand in some of the events on which he’s commented. Imagine if the shoe had been on the other foot and Turcios had been writing columns about the need for more inclusive education in FWISD while simultaneously organizing protests calling for that demand. The conservative media would have “canceled” him by now.

Comments / 9

Critical Thinker
4d ago

"Hold on thaaar, Baa Baa Louie...... So a media outlet, guaranteed freedom from government reprisal by the 🇺🇲 Constitution's 1st amendment, is stifling free speech? 🤔😥.... Aren't this young man's opines, just that, opinion?

Reply
3
not here for you
4d ago

ok, so he has an opinion. just like suggesting TPUSA "flirts with alt-right" is opinion without fact. any company with the name "Observer" in it flirts alt-left. fact or opinion?

Reply
2
 

