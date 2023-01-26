Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Riverside splits with Sidney; Tiger boys top Triad – bowling results
Riverside’s varsity teams competed against Sidney Monday evening at Bel-Mar Lanes. The Lady Pirates lost 1,481 – 1,179. Kyleigh Duff fired a 323 series (182, 141) and Haylee Jones added a 130 game. In a back-and-forth boys’ match, Riverside came out on top 2,321 – 2,269.
Lady Spartans win big; Lady Chiefs advance in CBC MS Tournament – Monday basketball scores
Area basketball teams were in action Monday. Calvary Christian rolled past Sidney Christian 49-18. Hannah Marlow recorded 16 points and 8 rebounds, Kari Gantz added 10 points and 6 boards, Nora Thornton had 7 points and 6 rebounds, Abigail Reinhard added 5 points, 9 steals, and 6 assists, Madhuri Cook and KayLee Hurley each scored 4 points, Julie Childers chipped in with 2 points and Megan Palmer added a point.
Mary K Halker
Mary K Halker, 99 of Huntsville, passed away Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital. She went peacefully to join her 8 siblings in heaven. She was born February 4, 1923, in West Liberty to the late Harry V. Williams and Susie P. (Clem) Williams Kauffman. She married...
Danny Lee Jones
Danny Lee Jones, 44, of Wapakoneta, OH passed away peacefully with his family by his side early Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Danny was born on September 10, 1978, in Bellefontaine, OH, a son of Roberta and Jim Pass of Wapakoneta, and...
Richard “Dick” Lee Harmon
Richard “Dick” Lee Harmon, 82, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 11, 1940, the son of the late Rev. Ralph L. and Maxine Harmon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37...
Kevin D. Stahler
Kevin D. Stahler, 59, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at The OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born on November 9, 1963, in Kenton to Daniel and Jo Ann (Bloom) Stahler and they survive in Kenton. A Mass of Christian Burial for Kevin D....
C. Glenn Gault III
C. Glenn Gault III, 81, of West Liberty, Ohio, passed away on January 28, 2023, at the Southbrook Care Center in Springfield, Ohio. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 11, 1941, to the late Clarence Glenn II and Ileen (Fagan) Gault. On January 5, 1963, he married his...
Max Eugene Hughes
Max Eugene Hughes, 80 of Bellefontaine, OH passed away at Mary Rutan Hospital on January 26, 2023, at 4:13 AM surrounded by his loving children. Max was born June 12, 1942, to the late Nelson Hughes & Vivian Jauret. Max is survived by 2 daughters Terrea Stanton, Karen (Dennis) Schmid, and a son Rex Hughes of Dungarvan, Ireland, 2 Sisters Alana (Clarence) Roberts, Diana Moore, Half Sister Sharon Ashcraft, 6 grandchildren Andrew Hughes, Jessica (Josh) Swisher, Patrick (Courtney) Stanton, Amber Stanton, Eric Stanton and Nicholas Stanton, 5 great-grandchildren Jaelyn Hughes, Ethan Stanton, Jase Stanton, Noah and Ellie Tomlin and several nieces & nephews.
Record campaign for United Way in Logan County
Take a bow Logan County! You helped raise a record amount for the annual United Way fall campaign in 2022. Executive Director Dave Bezusko revealed at the Live United Awards Tuesday morning, that the campaign ended with $1,102,249. This is the largest campaign in Logan County history and Logan County...
Boil Advisory lifted in Bellefontaine
The Boil Advisory for Bellefontaine was lifted Tuesday afternoon. Service Safety Director Wes Dodds reports the water tests came back from the EPA saying the water is safe for consumption. The boil alert was issued Sunday afternoon after a water main break on West Sandusky Avenue. Leave a Reply. We...
West Liberty man jumps out of moving car; sustains serious injuries
A West Liberty man was seriously injured after he jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports James Loffing, 23, was traveling north on Route 68, just south of State Route 274 when he jumped out of his vehicle. Loffing hit his head on the road and sustained serious injuries.
Water main fixed; boil advisory still in effect for Bellefontaine
The broken water main on West Sandusky Avenue has been fixed according to city officials. Water pressure has been restored and should be flowing normally. However, the citywide boil water advisory is still intact until water samples sent out to the EPA come back clear. Testing results usually take about...
Bellefontaine driver injured in rollover crash
A Bellefontaine driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just after 4:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Riedmiller, 43, was traveling east on Township Road 55 when he crest the hill and conducted an evasive action to avoid a crash. Riedmiller then struck a ditch...
Area teen flips car four times, escapes serious injuries
An area teen escaped serious injuries after he rolled his vehicle four times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonas Hoffman, 18, of Rushsylvania, was traveling north on County Road 5, near County Road 118, when he lost control on the icy roadway and drove off the right side of the road, overturning his vehicle four times before coming to rest.
Bellefontaine man fires gun in a park, arrested on a weapons charge
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a gun charge early Monday morning after firing a gun in Oakland Square Park. Bellefontaine Police were approached by two men, Devin Pettit and Devan Driscol. Pettit told officers Driscol had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Pettit also told authorities Driscol fired...
Several meth pipes, heroin found after traffic stop
Bellefontaine Police pulled over Tina Russell, of Canton, Friday night in the Waffle House parking lot. Russell was pulled over because after running a check on her vehicle it came back that she had a felony warrant from Stark County for possession of cocaine and fentanyl. When officers arrested Tina,...
