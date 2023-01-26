ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

