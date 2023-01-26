Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
veronews.com
Vehicle found in Sunday hit-and-run crash that left jogger seriously hurt
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies found a vehicle Monday they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was found at the suspect’s residence. It was unclear if the driver has been arrested. “We...
cbs12.com
Non-verbal wheelchair-bound man and van found, search continues for thief: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have safely found the non-verbal wheelchair-bound man, along with van. However, the thief is still at large. Police said at 1:55 p.m. officers responded to a convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd. near SW Lakehurst Dr. to a report of a stolen vehicle. Little did police know this would turn into something much bigger.
cbs12.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cbs12.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
veronews.com
Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
cw34.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
2 charged in connection with beating of 82-year-old woman with dementia
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Two people are facing charges concerning the beating of an 82-year-old woman with dementia. Rockledge police said the man beat the woman while the other worker helped cover up the evidence. Rockledge Deputy Police Chief Donna Seyferth said what happened at Alura Senior Living on Christmas...
Bay News 9
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
click orlando
Brevard Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed as deputies served narcotics warrant
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by the county’s SWAT Team as they served a narcotics warrant on Wednesday. Investigators announced Thursday that 59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter of Melbourne Beach was shot and killed inside a home...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
cbs12.com
IRC Board of Commissioners: Potential utility issue in Sebastian's land annexation plan
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Sebastian agreed to the annexation of the nearby Graves Brothers property in 2019, with the intention of turning the approximately 2,000 acre property into more than 10,000 housing units. However, that plan was given a reality check by the Indian...
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
