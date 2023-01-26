Canyon View Park LED installation complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — The city of Grand Junction announced it’s completed a new LED light installation on the 12 existing tennis courts at Canyon View Park

Starting this Saturday, January 21, the courts will open to the public from morning until 9 p.m., allowing tennis enthusiasts some extra night-time hours to play throughout the year.

The LED light installation at Canyon View Park is the first step in a tennis and pickleball expansion project undertaken by the city. Next, the city looks to retrofit the lights at Lincoln Park to LED.

The LED lights used at both locations meet International Dark-Sky Association standards, which minimizes light pollution.

After the LEDs have been installed, the city’s final step will be to convert the existing four tennis courts at Lincoln Park to dedicated pickleball courts.

Once the project is complete, Canyon View Park will have 16 tennis courts with 12 illuminated by LEDs, and all 20 pickleball courts at Lincoln Park will be lit by LED lights.

In total, the project costs around $2 million and is funded in part by contributions from the tennis and pickleball communities.

The Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan prioritizes the tennis and pickleball expansion project. The PROS Master Plan includes projects to be completed over the next several years.

Western Slope Now will update this story throughout the project’s development

