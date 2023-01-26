Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday.

Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that two people broke into their garage. According to KCSO, video surveillance shows that, between Monday at around 11 p.m., and Tuesday at around 1 a.m., two people left the church’s garage pushing an ATV.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

According to the press release, the ATV is described as a gray 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 with a West Virginia registration plate of 006439, a black cooler box on the back, “whip” style accent lighting on the back, and accent lighting underneath.

According to deputies, three weed-eaters, one pressure washer, one air compressor, and six automotive-style keys were also stolen. All the tools are engraved with “MPBC”.

Anyone with information should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.