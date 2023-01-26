ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

By Monica Starks
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday.

Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that two people broke into their garage. According to KCSO, video surveillance shows that, between Monday at around 11 p.m., and Tuesday at around 1 a.m., two people left the church’s garage pushing an ATV.

According to the press release, the ATV is described as a gray 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 with a West Virginia registration plate of 006439, a black cooler box on the back, “whip” style accent lighting on the back, and accent lighting underneath.

According to deputies, three weed-eaters, one pressure washer, one air compressor, and six automotive-style keys were also stolen. All the tools are engraved with “MPBC”.

Deputies search for burglary suspect in Fayette County, West Virginia

Anyone with information should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Kathy Combs
5d ago

I see that people has no respect for anyone not even God's house, he can see everything so if cops don't get you God knows... 👮

