Read full article on original website
Related
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
Addison Independent
Eagles girls soar to big victory vs. Tigers
BRISTOL — The Mount Abraham Union High School girls’ basketball team started and finished strong on Friday night to turn back visiting Middlebury, 66-36. The Eagles bolted to a 15-0 lead behind 11 early points from leading scorer Maia Jensen. But Mount Abe had to withstand a spirited surge from the Tigers before reasserting control with a decisive 17-3 run that closed the third quarter and opened the fourth. That surge gave Mount Abe an insurmountable 55-30 lead with six minutes to go.
Comments / 0