BRISTOL — The Mount Abraham Union High School girls’ basketball team started and finished strong on Friday night to turn back visiting Middlebury, 66-36. The Eagles bolted to a 15-0 lead behind 11 early points from leading scorer Maia Jensen. But Mount Abe had to withstand a spirited surge from the Tigers before reasserting control with a decisive 17-3 run that closed the third quarter and opened the fourth. That surge gave Mount Abe an insurmountable 55-30 lead with six minutes to go.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO