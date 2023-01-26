Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
cbs12.com
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
cbs12.com
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
cbs12.com
Police chief to attend Town Hall in West Palm Beach on Memphis, safety
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders say they do not want what happened in Memphis to happen in West Palm Beach. The controversial arrest and death of Tyre Nichols made headlines across the country. Last Friday, the city of Memphis released body camera video of five Black officers beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later. The officers all face second-degree murder charges. A sixth officer was relieved of his duties on Monday.
cbs12.com
The cost of candidacy in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three West Palm Beach elected officials will not face competition this March, including Mayor Keith James after a judge ruled his former opponent did not qualify for the position. With so little competition in running for local office, CBS12 News did some research...
cbs12.com
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
cbs12.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
cbs12.com
Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
cbs12.com
PBSO looking for missing 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help locating a 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 33-year-old Judson Clairvoyant was last seen on January 28, at around 3 p.m. near Lake Carol Drive. Clairvoyant's father reported him missing the following day on Jan. 29.
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers found a man dead outside a convenience store on 3309 President Barack Obama Highway. Investigators say his death is a homicide.
cbs12.com
Non-verbal wheelchair-bound man and van found, search continues for thief: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have safely found the non-verbal wheelchair-bound man, along with van. However, the thief is still at large. Police said at 1:55 p.m. officers responded to a convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd. near SW Lakehurst Dr. to a report of a stolen vehicle. Little did police know this would turn into something much bigger.
cbs12.com
911 call leads police to a 30-year-old man murdered in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a killer. On Jan. 27, the West Palm Beach Police Department found a 30-year-old man murdered inside the Royal St. George Apartments. According to police, he was shot to death. Detectives said, a hysterical person...
cbs12.com
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
cbs12.com
$613M Powerball jackpot drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. Monday's drawing will be the 31st drawing in...
cbs12.com
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
cbs12.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
Comments / 0