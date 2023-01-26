ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

wcbi.com

4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County murder trial begins jury selection

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County murder trial begins today with jury selection. Johnny Harris was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. The trail could...
wcbi.com

Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Portion of Hwy 45 in Lowndes County will honor WWII veteran

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lowndes County will honor the memory of one of World War II’s “Band of Brothers”. Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support naming a stretch of Highway 45 in northern Lowndes County in memory of Bradford Freeman.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Supervisors approve list of roads to repave this year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be the end of January, but Lowndes County Supervisors are paving the way for Summer. Supervisors approved a list of about 20 roads that will be repaved as part of this year’s paving plan. Identifying the roads is the first step...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Chief talks about ways to guide his officers, family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Law Enforcement are now commenting on the Tyre Nichols incident in Memphis Tennessee. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that tragedy has started a conversation about how his officers should interact with the public. The death of Tyre Nichols after a violent encounter...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
LOUISVILLE, MS

