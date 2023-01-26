Read full article on original website
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
'One person can make a difference' | Mental health advocate pushing to require suicide prevention signs in NC parking decks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mental health advocate is pushing to expand her suicide prevention signs seen in many Charlotte parking decks statewide. Fonda Bryant began partnering with parking garages in 2019 to post green signs that say, "You're not alone. Need help? The national suicide hotline: Call 800-273-8255 Text: Help to 741741."
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
Crash involving fire truck leaves 1 dead in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire truck and motorcycle collided on Monday. According to a news release, the Charlotte Fire Department was called to a medical incident at the 7700 block of Little Avenue on Monday around 5:36 p.m. As a Charlotte fire truck was...
Wells Fargo making major move for employees in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo office employees in Uptown Charlotte are making a major move this year. The bank shared an email sent from CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack to employees with WCNC Charlotte, confirming plans to move employees out of One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center into its two other Uptown properties. By the end of 2023, the bank's office employees will be moved into Three Wells Fargo Center and 550 South Tryon Street.
Breaking down data on mass shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, three people were killed and at least four people were wounded outside a short-term rental home in Beverly Crest in California. It's only a month into this new year, but there have already been several mass shootings in the U.S. At least five mass...
7-car pileup causes delays on I-77 in Rock Hill
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open in York County after a seven-car pileup shut the road down, deputies said Monday. The crash happened near exit 79 for South Carolina Highway 122 and Dave Lyle Boulevard. The York County Sheriff's Office said four lanes were blocked and there are injuries reported. The sheriff's office said the crash happened just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. The ramp from Dave Lyle Boulevard to I-77 south was also blocked, forcing a detour onto US 21/Anderson Road.
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night.
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
Metropolitan Transit Commission votes to refine future Silver Line's route near Bojangles Coliseum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders gave an update on the proposed Silver Line light rail route during Tuesday's Charlotte Area Transit System meeting. The Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC) ultimately voted to refine the future Silver Line's route near the Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. CATS said will have better traffic flow than the original plan.
