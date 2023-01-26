YORK COUNTY, S.C. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open in York County after a seven-car pileup shut the road down, deputies said Monday. The crash happened near exit 79 for South Carolina Highway 122 and Dave Lyle Boulevard. The York County Sheriff's Office said four lanes were blocked and there are injuries reported. The sheriff's office said the crash happened just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. The ramp from Dave Lyle Boulevard to I-77 south was also blocked, forcing a detour onto US 21/Anderson Road.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO