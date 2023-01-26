ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Not Getting Woken Up By Mom Is Priceless

Typically when someone wakes us up in the morning, we're very angry. We want to sleep all day long. We get upset even if it's our partner waking us up to say goodbye to go to work. Don't they know we need our beauty sleep!?. When TikTok doggo @mrreedybug woke...
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle

When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Life-Sized Stuffed Animal Is Downright Hilarious

We'd say that 99% of the toys we get our dogs, they absolutely love. But there is always a slight chance they don't like it and well, this Golden Retriever definitely falls into that small category. TikTok user @sammythegolden247 received the surprise of his life. His parents surprised him with...
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Upworthy

Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during a school concert and her reaction is priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.
