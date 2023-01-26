More than 30 adaptive athletes will compete Feb. 1-3 during the 34th annual Huntsman Cup at Park City Mountain. The race, which includes giant slalom races on the first two days and two-run slaloms on the last day, is hosted by the National Ability Center, also known as the NAC, a local nonprofit that empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs, according to its website discovernac.org.

