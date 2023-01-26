Read full article on original website
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
Park Record
Emergency feeding of deer begins in Summit County
Heavy snow this winter is making it hard for deer to find enough to eat in parts of Summit and Rich counties and causing elk searching for food to wander down the mountains to the mouth of Parleys Canyon, including a herd that delayed traffic on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City.
Park Record
Park City police told of vehicles left in driveways close to Main Street during Sundance
The Park City Police Department continued to receive complaints about parking issues throughout the Sundance Film Festival, something that was anticipated with the event drawing large crowds and with festival-related parking restrictions reducing the number of spots available. The cases reported to the Police Department between Jan. 23 and Jan....
Park Record
Way We Were: The ghost of Easy Street￼
Above Shoe Tree Park, just east of the Poison Creek Trail, an electrical box clings to a solitary pole in the middle of the creek. The box is empty, the meter long since removed, and there are no wires leading from the pole. What you see is the last visible reminder of a little community known as Easy Street.
Park Record
Park City wildlife seen near roads, driver collisions reported
The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week continued to receive reports involving wildlife, as the snowpack at the higher elevations remains deep enough that the animals are moving to lower elevations in search of foraging grounds. The animals are more likely to be seen once...
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Sundance, what a show!
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. The metaphorical dust has settled but the heady buzz lingers as Parkites digest Sundance Film Festival 2023, the first in-person Sundance in three years. What a show! The Sundance Institute team and volunteers, city staff, and service staff at venues all over town worked themselves to exhaustion putting together an event for the ages. We salute them all.
Park Record
Park City intends to explore possibility of tunnel, aerial transit along entryway
City Hall intends to further research several radical transportation ideas to reduce or better manage traffic in the community, including an aerial route along the S.R. 248 entryway. Officials provided limited information about the possibilities in an update drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday,...
Park Record
Nick Page and Cole McDonald enter home World Cup as contenders
Park City moguls skier Nick Page remembers what it was like competing under the lights on Champion, a run he likely skied hundreds if not thousands of times growing up, at Deer Valley Resort for the first time at the World Cup level, like it was yesterday. It was back...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Child care issues — Park City’s no exception
Children Advocacy Day on the Hill at the state capitol was on Friday, Jan. 27 and the Park City community was well represented. Local parents, children, staff and board members from PC Tots, Early Childhood Alliance, Voices for Utah Children and the Park City Community Foundation were present. City Councilwoman and mother Becca Gerber was one of the featured speakers.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present to Summit County Council its latest development plan for the Tech Center property at Kimball Junction. It’s imperative that the community turns out again with the message: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought!. History...
Park Record
Dakota Pacific project to reappear before the Summit County Council
The development firm proposing a hotly contested project at the Tech Center is slated to appear before County Courthouse officials this week to present its revised plan, more than a year after public opposition forced the developers to consider the alternatives. Dakota Pacific Real Estate on Wednesday is scheduled to...
Park Record
34th annual Huntsman Cup will feature more than 30 athletes￼
More than 30 adaptive athletes will compete Feb. 1-3 during the 34th annual Huntsman Cup at Park City Mountain. The race, which includes giant slalom races on the first two days and two-run slaloms on the last day, is hosted by the National Ability Center, also known as the NAC, a local nonprofit that empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs, according to its website discovernac.org.
