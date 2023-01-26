Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
7th Memphis officer is relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death, police say
The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded to the scene was relieved of duty. In a statement, the agency didn't identify the seventh officer or say whether the person would face departmental or criminal charges. The...
3 Memphis paramedics fired for their response to the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
Three paramedics who responded to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were terminated Monday after an internal investigation, the Memphis Fire Department said. Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were found to have violated multiple department policies in their patient response to Nichols on Jan. 7, the department said in a statement.
Sixth police officer relieved of duty in connection to Nichols' death
A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on if the sixth officer will face charges and if the protests have been kept peaceful in Memphis.Jan. 30, 2023.
Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating
Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
Memphis ‘SCORPION Unit’ under fire after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating
New questions are being raised about the disbanded Memphis police department’s “SCORPION Unit” whose officers violently beat Tyre Nichols. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more details on the unit and the firings of other first responders.Feb. 1, 2023.
Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Fire Department has now fired two EMTs and a lieutenant claiming they violated “numerous policies and protocols” when they were called to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest after he was beaten and pepper-sprayed. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson has the latest. Jan. 31, 2023.
Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis on Wednesday, her office said Tuesday. Ben Crump, a lawyer for Nichols’ family, said Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, invited Harris during a phone call Tuesday morning. Crump said he joined the parents in speaking with Harris for more than 30 minutes.
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather: ‘Losing a son is the hardest thing I’ve ever done’
Memphis residents held a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by police officers following a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke at the vigil, saying he is trying to stay strong for his wife and stepchildren.Jan. 31, 2023.
Biden to discuss police reform with Congressional Black Caucus members Thursday
The Congressional Black Caucus will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to discuss police reform in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tennessee. The Congressional Black Caucus said earlier this week that it had requested a meeting with...
NBC News
578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0