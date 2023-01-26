ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating

Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
NBC News

Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis on Wednesday, her office said Tuesday. Ben Crump, a lawyer for Nichols’ family, said Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, invited Harris during a phone call Tuesday morning. Crump said he joined the parents in speaking with Harris for more than 30 minutes.
