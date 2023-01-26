Read full article on original website
Subway Restaurants in Yakima are No Longer Taking National Coupons
Suppose you find yourself at a local area Subway sometime in the near future because you can't live without those delectable meatball subs or the infamous Subway Club. In that case, they have signs posted both on the doors as well as inside the store at the counter that they are no longer accepting coupons.
Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art
Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
Chef at Yakima Crafted Nominated For Prestigious Award
If you've ever had the opportunity to eat at the restaurant Crafted in downtown Yakima you probably know why the Chef is a finalist for a prestigious national award. Crafted, at 22 N 1st Street opened six years ago and now Chef Dan Koommoo is a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Awards®. Koomoo is nominated in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
Authorities May Never Know The Motive In Tuesday’s Killings
Yakima Police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack. We have learned the names of the three people killed in the deadly shooting. Court documents say they are 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. autopsies on all the bodies are expected to be finished today. Police say Howlett was shot in his vehicle at near the gas pumps. The other two died after being shot inside the store.
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
