New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss
Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
George Santos Fraudulent Signature Could Be Final Nail in Coffin
Those who served Santos' campaign as treasurers have been advised to "get lawyers."
‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)
”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
George Santos Wanted To Win Election for Lifetime Healthcare: Ex-Roommate
The House Republican thought he would get "a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life" if elected to Congress, according to a former housemate.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things
The tax returns puncture claims that are central to the former president's story, an editorial points out.
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
