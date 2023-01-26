ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old victim identified in NE Portland apartment shooting

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials have identified the 19-year-old victim found dead in Portland’s Cully neighborhood last week.

An autopsy confirmed Dazani Roberts, who also went by Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound.

One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting

Just before midnight on Thursday, Jan. 19, Portland police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment located near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, officers say Roberts was already dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466. Reference case number 23-18018.

The investigation is ongoing.

KOIN 6 News

