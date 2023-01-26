Gobbler wrestlers improve record to 10-7

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 5-3 for the week to bring them to a 10-7 overall dual record. They won two in the quadrangular on the home mat Thursday, Jan. 19, defeating Cloquet-Esko, 60-18 and Deer River, 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville 50-29.

The Gobblers won three matches and lost two to place them third in the Mid-State Conference duals at Detroit Lakes on Friday, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids while losing to Staples-Motley and the Pequot Lakes Road Crew.

Aitkin was slated to host the Milaca Wolves Tuesday before seeing Royalton, Mille Lacs and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena on the home mat Thursday night, Jan. 26. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Aitkin, 60

Cloquet-Esko, 18

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Cayan Fjeld.

113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Aiden Theisen.

120-Jake McGuire pinned Alex Comer in 1:54.

126-John Pelarski, forfeit.

132-Jackson Cline, forfeit.

138-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.

145- Kenny Erickson, forfeit.

152-Walker Jones lost by medical forfeit to Warren Heitala.

160-Hayden Workman, forfeit.

170-Jack Grell, forfeit.

182-Jacob Williams pinned Damion Newcomb in 1:35.

195-Double forfeit.

220-Kane Beirne, forfeit.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.

Exhibition matches were won by Madelyn Strohmayer (2), Luke Workman, Garrett Trotter and Aiden Insley.

Aitkin, 51

Deer River, 19

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Charles Ikola.

113-Madelyn Strohmayer pinned Ian Bemham in 2:55.

120-Jake McGuire, forfeit.

126-John Pelarski lost a 6-8 decision to Tate Evans.

132-Jackson Cline pinned Dylan Gielen in 3:51.

138- Nathan Trotter wrestled a 16-0 technical fall in 4:51 over Wyatt Gullickson.

145- Tyler Hacker lost a 4-15 major decision to Tygh Gullickson.

152- Kenny Erickson pinned Nathias Parks in 3:29.

160-Hayden Workman pinned Hunter Rhodes in 4:38.

170-Jack Grell pinned Gus Thompson in 1:25.

182-Double forfeit.

195-Jacob Williams won a 21-9 major decision over JoJo Thompson.

220-Kane Beirne fell to Lee Pennington.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.

Winning exhibition matches were Tyler Franke, Garrett Trotter and Luke Workman.

Aitkin, 29

LPGE-B, 50

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Brodie Pachan.

113-Madelyn Strohmayer fell to Logan Thom.

120-Jake McGuire lost a 2-5 decision to Colby Twardowski.

126-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Gavin Albers.

132-Jackson Cline fell to Conner Flan.

138- Nathan Trotter pinned Nathan Browen in 1:11.

145- Tyler Hacker fell to Mason Bruder.

152- Kenny Erickson won a 20-2 tech fall over Nathan Bitz.

160-Hayden Workman fell to Tucker Zigan.

170-Jack Grell pinned Jacob Hidalgo in 3:13.

182-Jacob Williams pinned Andre Recknor in 3:31.

195- Kane Beirne fell to Tate Twardowski.

220-Aitkin was open.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton finished off the night with a quick :09 pin over Grady Tomford.

Mid-state conference duals

Aitkin, 51-C-I, 15

Aitkin, 35-DL, 24

Aitkin, 33-Staples, 45

Aitkin, 51-Park Rapids, 26

Aitkin, 30-PLPRB, 48

106-Weston Kyllonen, 0-5

113- Madelyn Strohmayer, 1-3

120-Jake McGuire, 1-3

126-John Pelarski, 5-0

132-Jackson Cline, 4-1

138-Nathan Trotter, 4-1

145-Kenny Erickson 1-0; Tyler Hacker, 1-3

152-Kenny Erickson, 3-1

160-Hayden Workman, 1-3

170-Jack Grell, 5-0

182-Jacob Williams, 4-0; Kane Beirne, 0-1

195-Jacob Williams, 1-0; Kane Beirne, 4-0

220-Open

Hwt.-Craig Ashton-4-1

Junior varsity at mid-state

Wrestling in the JV division at the Mid-State Conference tournament were Noah Roettger, 3-0; Jeremiah Cortez, 3-0; Andrew Hudrlik, 3-2; Garrett Trotter, 2-1; , Luke Workman, 2-1; Aiden Insley, 1-2; Noelan Jones, 1-1; Tyler Franke, 0-3; Kayleanna Insley, 0-2.

Milestones

Sophomore John Pelarski joined The Guillotine 60 Win Club with junior Kenny Erickson claiming his 75th varsity career win during the Mid-State Duals on Jan. 20.