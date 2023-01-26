ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Gobbler wrestlers improve record to 10-7

By Sharon Dotzler
Aitkin Independent Age
 5 days ago

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 5-3 for the week to bring them to a 10-7 overall dual record. They won two in the quadrangular on the home mat Thursday, Jan. 19, defeating Cloquet-Esko, 60-18 and Deer River, 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville 50-29.

The Gobblers won three matches and lost two to place them third in the Mid-State Conference duals at Detroit Lakes on Friday, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids while losing to Staples-Motley and the Pequot Lakes Road Crew.

Aitkin was slated to host the Milaca Wolves Tuesday before seeing Royalton, Mille Lacs and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena on the home mat Thursday night, Jan. 26. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Aitkin, 60

Cloquet-Esko, 18

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Cayan Fjeld.

113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Aiden Theisen.

120-Jake McGuire pinned Alex Comer in 1:54.

126-John Pelarski, forfeit.

132-Jackson Cline, forfeit.

138-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.

145- Kenny Erickson, forfeit.

152-Walker Jones lost by medical forfeit to Warren Heitala.

160-Hayden Workman, forfeit.

170-Jack Grell, forfeit.

182-Jacob Williams pinned Damion Newcomb in 1:35.

195-Double forfeit.

220-Kane Beirne, forfeit.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.

Exhibition matches were won by Madelyn Strohmayer (2), Luke Workman, Garrett Trotter and Aiden Insley.

Aitkin, 51

Deer River, 19

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Charles Ikola.

113-Madelyn Strohmayer pinned Ian Bemham in 2:55.

120-Jake McGuire, forfeit.

126-John Pelarski lost a 6-8 decision to Tate Evans.

132-Jackson Cline pinned Dylan Gielen in 3:51.

138- Nathan Trotter wrestled a 16-0 technical fall in 4:51 over Wyatt Gullickson.

145- Tyler Hacker lost a 4-15 major decision to Tygh Gullickson.

152- Kenny Erickson pinned Nathias Parks in 3:29.

160-Hayden Workman pinned Hunter Rhodes in 4:38.

170-Jack Grell pinned Gus Thompson in 1:25.

182-Double forfeit.

195-Jacob Williams won a 21-9 major decision over JoJo Thompson.

220-Kane Beirne fell to Lee Pennington.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.

Winning exhibition matches were Tyler Franke, Garrett Trotter and Luke Workman.

Aitkin, 29

LPGE-B, 50

106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Brodie Pachan.

113-Madelyn Strohmayer fell to Logan Thom.

120-Jake McGuire lost a 2-5 decision to Colby Twardowski.

126-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Gavin Albers.

132-Jackson Cline fell to Conner Flan.

138- Nathan Trotter pinned Nathan Browen in 1:11.

145- Tyler Hacker fell to Mason Bruder.

152- Kenny Erickson won a 20-2 tech fall over Nathan Bitz.

160-Hayden Workman fell to Tucker Zigan.

170-Jack Grell pinned Jacob Hidalgo in 3:13.

182-Jacob Williams pinned Andre Recknor in 3:31.

195- Kane Beirne fell to Tate Twardowski.

220-Aitkin was open.

Hwt.-Craig Ashton finished off the night with a quick :09 pin over Grady Tomford.

Mid-state conference duals

Aitkin, 51-C-I, 15

Aitkin, 35-DL, 24

Aitkin, 33-Staples, 45

Aitkin, 51-Park Rapids, 26

Aitkin, 30-PLPRB, 48

106-Weston Kyllonen, 0-5

113- Madelyn Strohmayer, 1-3

120-Jake McGuire, 1-3

126-John Pelarski, 5-0

132-Jackson Cline, 4-1

138-Nathan Trotter, 4-1

145-Kenny Erickson 1-0; Tyler Hacker, 1-3

152-Kenny Erickson, 3-1

160-Hayden Workman, 1-3

170-Jack Grell, 5-0

182-Jacob Williams, 4-0; Kane Beirne, 0-1

195-Jacob Williams, 1-0; Kane Beirne, 4-0

220-Open

Hwt.-Craig Ashton-4-1

Junior varsity at mid-state

Wrestling in the JV division at the Mid-State Conference tournament were Noah Roettger, 3-0; Jeremiah Cortez, 3-0; Andrew Hudrlik, 3-2; Garrett Trotter, 2-1; , Luke Workman, 2-1; Aiden Insley, 1-2; Noelan Jones, 1-1; Tyler Franke, 0-3; Kayleanna Insley, 0-2.

Milestones

Sophomore John Pelarski joined The Guillotine 60 Win Club with junior Kenny Erickson claiming his 75th varsity career win during the Mid-State Duals on Jan. 20.

Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Co-op hosts training

On Jan. 10, Mille Lacs Energy welcomed local first responders from Aitkin, Palisade, Garrison, McGregor and Onamia to learn more about electric vehicle (EV) safety. There were approximately 60 people in attendance. Aitkin Motor Co. and Great River Energy both brought EVs to show. Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, LLC (a first responder training company based out of southern Minnesota) led the course and covered a variety of topics including types of electric vehicles, electric vehicle emergency response – EV crash and EV fire response, shutting down/disabling an EV, emergency responder safety and debunking EV response myths. MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members it serves.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade teen sustains life-threatening injuries in auto/snowmobile crash

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 26 at 5:52 p.m. 15-year-old Elizabeth Harwig, Palisade, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 65 at Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township, Aitkin County. A 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor, was traveling north on Hwy. 65 when it struck the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile driven by Harwig as the Polaris was traveling west to cross Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. Harwig was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s, Duluth, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting the state patrol were Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, fire, ambulance and Life Link. Kunkel was uninjured. Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An end to the battle against rare cancer

He fought for his life for more than two years. Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32. As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill. ...
AITKIN, MN
