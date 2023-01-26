Paso Robles Police Department arrest pair on drug charges in narcotics search warrant

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The Paso Robles Police Department recovered controlled substances, paraphernalia, and evidence connected to an ongoing drug sales investigation in the 900 block of St. Ann Drive.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Paso Robles woman and a 34-year-old man upon executing a search warrants at the residence around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The pair was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on drug-related charges.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP to remain anonymous or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

