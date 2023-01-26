ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police Department arrest pair on drug charges in narcotics search warrant

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1kU8_0kSJrr9Y00

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The Paso Robles Police Department recovered controlled substances, paraphernalia, and evidence connected to an ongoing drug sales investigation in the 900 block of St. Ann Drive.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Paso Robles woman and a 34-year-old man upon executing a search warrants at the residence around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The pair was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on drug-related charges.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP to remain anonymous or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

The post Paso Robles Police Department arrest pair on drug charges in narcotics search warrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy