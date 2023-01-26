ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Hwy 92 reopens in both directions in San Mateo Co. after closure due to storm-related slip out

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0kSJrl6Q00 Two-way traffic has been reinstated on Highway 92 near Crystal Springs Reservoir on Thursday morning after crews repaired a storm-related slip out.

The slip out had formed on westbound SR-92 shoulder following recent heavy Bay Area storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kSJrl6Q00

The embankment slope supporting the road was washed out and the slide became more severe, which resulted in one-way traffic control.

Crews have repaired the westbound shoulder and have stabilized the road. It is now safe for travel.

Caltrans says it will continue making road repairs with nightly one-way traffic control.

This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on Highway 92 near Upper State Route 35 -- there is still two-way traffic control in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS6NA_0kSJrl6Q00

SKY7 image of a sinkhole on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay that has shut down the road in both directions.

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported on Interstate 580 Near Castro Valley

On the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley in Alameda County. The pedestrian crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at the northbound Interstate 238 connector in Ashland, according to investigators.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
HAYWARD, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco found dead

SAN FRANCISCO - An 18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco was found dead in the city's Bayview District, according to police. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen on Jan. 6 at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street. On Jan. 23 Maltzman was found dead in the Bayview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
