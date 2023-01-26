Read full article on original website
Harry Soutter transfer to Leicester City: Socceroo set to shatter Australian record in Premier League move
Socceroos defender Harry Souttar is set become Australia's most expensive football transfer after it was confirmed he would be joining Premier League side Leicester City, pending a medical. The 24-year-old central defender will trade Championship club Stoke City for England's top division with the transfer fee understood to be £15...
What happened to Hakim Ziyech PSG transfer? Chelsea send erroneous documents in failed Deadline Day move
Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window, headed by American billionaire Toddy Boehly and his new recruitment team, has taken multiple twists and turns, each more sensational than the last. On Deadline Day, the Blues secured a monstrous move for Argentinian star Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a massive €120 million fee,...
Is Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier the best right-back in Europe right now? England star's strengths analysed
What a season it's proving to be for Newcastle United and their fans. Currently sat in third spot in the Premier League standings and with a potential Carabao Cup final on the horizon if they can get past Southampton, their success so far has been largely built upon a rock solid defence.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash today. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Who is Barcelona's Julian Araujo? Why LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back is a shrewd signing for La Liga giants
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona are nearing a Deadline Day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee.
Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'
The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...
