Who is Barcelona's Julian Araujo? Why LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back is a shrewd signing for La Liga giants

A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona are nearing a Deadline Day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee.
Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'

The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...

