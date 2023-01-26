Read full article on original website
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
SEC Assistant Coach Takes Apparent Shot At Harbaugh, Michigan
Negative recruiting in college athletics is certainly real, but it's never a good look - particularly when a coach does it publicly via social media.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player
When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.... The post Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he's training ahead of the NFL draft.
