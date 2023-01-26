Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing
The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
voiceofdetroit.net
A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE
George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student who made threat about a teacher expelled
LIVONIA — Livonia Public Schools' board of education voted on Monday to expel a high school student who made a threat regarding a teacher to another student in late December. The male student at Livonia Stevenson was suspended at that time, pending a disciplinary hearing. A disciplinary hearing officer...
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Authorities searching for patient who left Pontiac hospital during evaluation
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from McLaren Oakland Hospital Sunday night, wearing a hospital gown, socks and holding a blanket.Police say the patient, Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, walked out of the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.Security at the hospital reported this incident to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned that Longoria ran toward Huron Street.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 45 minutes after Longoria was reported missing, witnesses saw a man matching his description near Perry and Fairgrove. After that, deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for three hours late on Sunday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for him Monday morning. Officials say Longoria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who has seen Longoria or may have taken him in is urged to contact 911.
HometownLife.com
Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus
WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
Michigan State Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate shooting that caused man to crash into median wall
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
Protestors call for officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed
Saturday afternoon about a dozen people from the group BAMN gathered on Schaefer Road in Detroit outside Imperial Fresh Markets for a "Justice for Tyre Nichols" protest.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘You’re stupid’: Teen blasts judge after man who shot her in Detroit released, arrested again
DETROIT – A man who shot and robbed a young woman in December is back in jail again after being arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic violence. Torrion Hudson, 22, has been in and out of jail over the past year for different crimes and one of his victims said she is frightened.
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Wayne County doctor gets lengthy prison term for fraudulently prescribing 6.6 million opioids, elaborate kickback scheme to buy luxury jewelry, cars
A Wayne County doctor has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for his role in an elaborate healthcare fraud scheme that included illegally distributing millions of opioid pills and money laundering.
michiganradio.org
One man's fight to bring back visits in the Wayne County Jail
When Darrell Ewing landed in the Wayne County Jail a year and a half ago, he found a lot of people struggling. Courts were backed up because of the pandemic, and Ewing said people around him lost loved ones or saw relationships fall apart while they waited – sometimes for years – for their trials to begin. On top of that, no one in the jail had been able to see their friends or family since the jail shut down in-person visitation when COVID broke out in March of 2020.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder of man found dead on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
Rayquin Desean Patrick of Detroit has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after 22-year-old John Williams’ body was found on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit last week.
