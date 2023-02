"Our mission is to change the way people see people with disabilities," Bitty & Beau's co-founder Amy Wright said. Walk into Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Melrose, and you’ll discover that the cafe is more than a place to get a cappuccino. The shop hires employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities, giving them a place to work, learn, and shine in the community. This location, part of a national chain with 23 shops across 12 states, opened in 2021 and offers its staff a warm and inclusive atmosphere. Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty & Beau’s with her husband Ben Wright, said that guests experience something of a transformation when they visit.

MELROSE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO