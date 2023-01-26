Read full article on original website
Subway Restaurants in Yakima are No Longer Taking National Coupons
Suppose you find yourself at a local area Subway sometime in the near future because you can't live without those delectable meatball subs or the infamous Subway Club. In that case, they have signs posted both on the doors as well as inside the store at the counter that they are no longer accepting coupons.
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
‘Twincussion’ is Twice as Amazing in Yakima at Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre in Yakima is truly a community treasure. The next uniquely enriching performance to grace the stage is coming on February 11th and it will be something to enjoy with the whole family. Taiwanese Duo 'Twincussion' at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. Double the charisma – TwinCussion is...
More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima
WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito
When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent
Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
