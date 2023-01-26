ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey

Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February

I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
YAKIMA, WA
More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise

Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
YAKIMA, WA
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima

WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
YAKIMA, WA
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
YAKIMA, WA
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast

Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
YAKIMA, WA
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito

When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
YAKIMA, WA
Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent

Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
DALLAS, TX
